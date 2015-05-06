AC/DC

How AC/DC found their way back
Angus Young and Brian Johnson on the group's return and their new album, which honors late bandmate and brother Malcolm Young.
AC/DC confirm reunion, tease possible album title
Lineup includes guitarist Angus Young and singer Brian Johnson.
The best superhero movie soundtracks, from Batman to Birds of Prey
Def Leppard, Ozzy Osbourne, more honor AC/DC's Malcolm Young
Young died at the age of 64, the band announced on Saturday
AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dies at 64
'Back in Black'! Watch AC/DC's Brian Johnson sing with Muse amid hearing loss recovery
Johnson performed on stage for the second time in three months
Here are the highest-grossing music tours of all-time
Highest-paid musician of 2016: Taylor Swift tops Forbes' list
Cliff Williams' last AC/DC show: band says goodbye
AC/DC's Cliff Williams leaves band
Phil Rudd's solo album: Former AC/DC drummer to release new collection
AC/DC bassist Cliff Williams backing off group after tour
AC/DC's Brian Johnson gives update on hearing loss

AC/DC isn't speaking to suspended drummer Phil Rudd
Article // May 06, 2015
AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd pleads guilty
Article // April 20, 2015
AC/DC delivers heavy metal thunder to Coachella
Article // April 11, 2015
AC/DC, Ariana Grande, Madonna announced as Grammy performers
Article // January 13, 2015
AC/DC's Phil Rudd charged with threatening to kill
Article // December 05, 2014
AC/DC's Angus Young on 'Rock or Bust'
Article // November 27, 2014
Stream AC/DC's new album 'Rock or Bust' on iTunes
Article // November 25, 2014
AC/DC tour will go on despite Phil Rudd's arrest
Article // November 06, 2014
AC/DC: Band says ailing guitarist Malcolm Young is 'taking a break'
Article // April 17, 2014
AC/DC finally available on iTunes
Article // November 19, 2012
