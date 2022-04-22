ABC

Big Sky gets a new sheriff! Get your first look at Jensen Ackles in his badge
Jensen Ackles is trading in demon hunting for crime fighting.
Celebrity Jeopardy spin-off is coming, but who's going to host?
Mayim Bialik is the expected choice, but ABC says a host will be announced at a later time.
Jesse Palmer will brave the crab-filled beach as host of Bachelor in Paradise
The former football player-turned-sports commentator is now officially the face of all things Bachelor.
The longest Bachelorette engagement EVER is finally over: JoJo and Jordan are married!
After a 6-year engagement, former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers finally tied the knot.
Jensen Ackles joins Big Sky season 3 as a 'charming good ol' boy from Texas'
The Supernatural alum will debut in the season 2 finale and stick around as a series regular.
2023 Oscars move up 2 weeks as Academy announces key awards dates
See when the nominations and winners will be announced.
Here's every show canceled or renewed by the broadcast networks
R.I.P. Mr. Mayor, Naomi, B Positive, Dynasty, Queens, Magnum P.I., The Big Leap, and many more.
Eva Mendes hopes to return to acting but 'won't do violence' or sexuality
"I have such a short list of what I will do, before kids I kinda was up for anything," Mendes said on The View.
Get a first look at Shaun and Lea's wedding on The Good Doctor's season finale
Jeopardy champ Mattea Roach's winning streak ends at 23 games
What to Watch podcast: Let's hear it for the boys with the premiere of The Wilds season 2
Grey's Anatomy recap: So Meredith is staying in Seattle after all?
Katy Perry falls out of her chair on American Idol while dressed as the Little Mermaid

On Sunday's episode, Perry learned the hard way that flipping your fins won't get you too far.

Sarah Drew and Jesse Williams returning for Grey's Anatomy season 18 finale
TV // April 22, 2022
What to Watch podcast: The Johnsons say goodbye in Black-ish series finale
What to Watch Podcast Episodes // April 19, 2022
The Wonder Years showrunner talks casting Yvonne Orji and that homage to the original series
TV // April 13, 2022
Quinta Brunson on the 'zany' Abbott Elementary finale, from fake giraffes to real breakups
TV // April 12, 2022
Whoopi Goldberg on break from The View 'for awhile' to film Neil Gaiman's Anansi Boys
TV // April 12, 2022
American Idol frontrunner Kenedi Anderson suddenly drops out over 'personal reasons'
TV // April 12, 2022
Yes, Mayim Bialik knows she wore the same jacket more than once on Jeopardy — and she won't wear it again
TV // April 11, 2022
Everybody's talking about Bruce Willis, so why can't we watch Moonlighting?
TV // April 08, 2022
Dancing With the Stars waltzes off ABC to Disney+
TV // April 08, 2022
Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel swap shows for April Fool's Day
TV // April 02, 2022
Grey's Anatomy recap: Is the residency program in jeopardy?
Recaps // March 31, 2022
Watch American Idol contestant get a standing ovation after overcoming stage fright
TV // March 29, 2022
Chris Rock's G.I. Jane Oscars joke about Jada Pinkett Smith 'was not in the script,' source says
Oscars // March 28, 2022
The View host Whoopi Goldberg weighs in on Will Smith Oscar slap: 'I think he overreacted'
TV // March 28, 2022
The 10 best and worst moments of the 2022 Oscars
Oscars // March 27, 2022
Beyoncé opens the Oscars with an ace performance of King Richard track 'Be Alive'
Oscars // March 27, 2022
The Bachelor turns 20: A 'journey' down memory lane
TV // March 25, 2022
Wanda Sykes and Jimmy Kimmel brainstorm ways to get more money from the Oscars
Oscars // March 23, 2022
Daniel Radcliffe shoots down Wolverine rumors: 'There's never been any actual truth to it'
Movies // March 21, 2022
Grey's Anatomy recap: Is Meredith in love with Nick? 
Recaps // March 17, 2022
Wendy Williams likely won't return with a talk show until late 2023, production source says
TV // March 17, 2022
Wheel of Fortune contestant mispronounces 'Sweet Dreams' lyrics puzzle
TV // March 16, 2022
Amy Schumer jokes that her lawyer told her she 'can't say half' of what she wants to as Oscars host
Oscars // March 16, 2022
The Bachelor season finale recap: 'I don't think you're my person'
Recaps // March 15, 2022
The Bachelorette will have two Bachelorettes next season
TV // March 15, 2022
