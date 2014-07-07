Skip to content
Home
Entity
ABC Family
ABC Family
ABC Family
Most Recent
Pretty Little Liars
8 thoughts from rewatching the
Pretty Little Liars
pilot 10 years later
Read More
Summer TV schedule
Your guide to all the summer 2020 TV premiere dates
Read More
Image
One Direction: ABC Family Pop Up Santa surprise
Read More
Image
The Fosters renewed for season 4
Read More
Image
ABC Family changing name to draw more young viewers
Disney-owned network drops 'Family' after nearly 30 years
Read More
Image
Nicki Minaj: ABC Family comedy based on her life on the way
Read More
More ABC Family
Image
'Young & Hungry' season 2 midseason trailer
Image
'Stitchers' series premiere recap: 'A Stitch in Time'
Image
'Young & Hungry' star Emily Osment teases new romance for Gabby
Image
Exclusive: Cooper and Josh duke it out ahead of 'Young & Hungry' spring finale
Image
'Kevin From Work' gets ABC Family series order
THE FOSTERS Jake T. Austin, David Lambert, Maia Mitchell, and Cierra Ramirez play the children in this blended family.
ABC Family renews 'The Fosters', announces new unscripted series 'Job or No Job'
Recovery Road
ABC Family orders 'Recovery Road' scripted drama to series
Ryan Seacrest
ABC Family orders Ryan Seacrest-produced transgender docuseries
Image
ABC Family renews 'Chasing Life' for second season
Young And Hungry
ABC Family picks up Stitchers,' renews 'Young & Hungry'
Source: Pretty Little Liars (2006) You wouldn't think a weekly TV series could possibly keep up the fast-paced twists and turns of this serialized whodunnit,
'Pretty Little Liars' boss teases Ali's 'bold move' and a fatal finale
ELLEN POMPEO
Ellen Pompeo to produce financial meltdown drama for ABC Family
All ABC Family
Image
Five things we learned from the set of 'Pretty Little Liars' 100th ep
Article
//
July 07, 2014
Mystery Girls
Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth on their 'Mystery Girls' reunion
Article
//
June 25, 2014
ABC Family renews 'Pretty Little Liars' for sixth and seventh seasons
Article
//
June 10, 2014
Image
'Pretty Little Liars': Our top six suspects for Uber 'A' revealed
Article
//
June 10, 2014
'Chasing Life' react: When cancer meets melodrama
Article
//
June 10, 2014
Image
'Pretty Little Liars': Guess our top six suspects for Uber 'A'
Article
//
June 09, 2014
ABC Family orders drama pilot 'Stitchers'
Article
//
April 18, 2014
PLL PALEYFEST
'Pretty Little Liars' cast tells us their season 5 wish list
Article
//
March 21, 2014
Image
Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth star in new ABC Family comedy
Article
//
March 20, 2014
ABC Family's 'Alice in Arabia' sparks outrage
Article
//
March 19, 2014
PRETTY LITTLE LIARS
'Pretty Little Liars' post-mortem: Marlene King on Ezra's fate, more
Article
//
March 19, 2014
'Pretty Little Liars' finale table read: Watch the live-stream
Article
//
March 18, 2014
Stars: Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Shay Mitchell What to expect: Last we left Rosewood, Ali was back, Ezra was shot, ''A'' had gotten
'Pretty Little Liars' boss teases 'emotionally exhausting' finale
Article
//
March 18, 2014
Image
'Pretty Little Liars' react: I know what you did that summer
Article
//
March 18, 2014
MELISSA JOEY
ABC Family renews comedies, orders three drama pilots
Article
//
March 17, 2014
PALEY PRETTY LITTLE LIARS
'Pretty Little Liars' at PaleyFest: Five things we learned
Article
//
March 16, 2014
Tyler Blackburn will return to 'Pretty Little Liars' in season 5
Article
//
March 12, 2014
PRETTY LITTLE LIARS
'Pretty Little Liars' react: 'What are you doing here?'
Article
//
March 11, 2014
ABC Family sets summer premiere dates for 'Pretty Little Liars,' more
Article
//
March 10, 2014
Image
'Pretty Little Liars' react: The mother of all secrets
Article
//
March 04, 2014
Image
'Pretty Little Liars' react: Signed, sealed, delivered
Article
//
February 25, 2014
Pretty Little Liars 02
'Pretty Little Liars': Confessions of a high school English teacher
Article
//
February 19, 2014
Image
'Pretty Little Liars' boss teases black-and-white episode, more
Article
//
February 11, 2014
Image
'Pretty Little Liars' react: Pretty little noir
Article
//
February 11, 2014
Pretty Little Liars 01
'Pretty Little Liars' react: The cabin in the woods
Article
//
February 05, 2014
Load More
ABC Family
