20th Century Fox Film Corporation

Why the end of the Paramount decrees is bad for movies and movie theaters: Opinion
Fantastic Four director says studio vetoed plans to cast black actress as Sue Storm
John Cena's a misunderstood bull in new Ferdinand trailer
Fox apologizes for using fake news to promote A Cure for Wellness
Studio admits marketing stunt was 'inappropriate on every level'
Star Wars Day: May the 4th be with you
Celebrate the Force's long reach in pop culture, from Reagan to Gaga
Twentieth Century Fox sued over 'Simpsons' hologram used at Comic-Con
James Cameron and Cirque du Soleil partnering for 'Avatar' arena show
'Game of Thrones' creators adapting 'Dirty White Boys'
'Gone Girl': First photo of Ben Affleck as Nick Dunne
Watch the trailer for 'Son of God' based on 'The Bible' mini-series
'Peanuts' movie: Good grief, do we need a 3-D Charlie Brown?
'The Wolverine' gets a mutant makeover
Daniel Radcliffe in final talks to star in 'Frankenstein'

'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' lands 'Cloverfield' director Matt Reeves
Article // October 01, 2012
Fox co-chairman Tom Rothman stepping down
Article // September 14, 2012
Hugh Jackman to start 'The Wolverine' shoot in August
Article // April 19, 2012
'Neighborhood Watch' poster and trailer pulled by Fox
Article // March 28, 2012
Tina Fey to produce live-action 'Fancy Nancy' movie
Article // February 08, 2012
'The Wolverine' (finally) gets a release date
Article // February 07, 2012
'Red Tails': Will George Lucas' $100 million gamble pay off?
Article // January 23, 2012
