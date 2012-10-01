Skip to content
Entity
20th Century Fox Film Corporation
20th Century Fox Film Corporation
20th Century Fox Film Corporation
Movie theater closures
Why the end of the Paramount decrees is bad for movies and movie theaters: Opinion
Read More
Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four
director says studio vetoed plans to cast black actress as Sue Storm
Read More
publ_170_260_150_4K_UniversalColor_WB_rgb
John Cena's a misunderstood bull in new
Ferdinand
trailer
Read More
cure-for-wellness1
Fox apologizes for using fake news to promote
A Cure for Wellness
Studio admits marketing stunt was 'inappropriate on every level'
Read More
Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi | Fictionally available in: Approximately 7,000 BBY (Before the Battle of Yavin) Who hasn't wanted to pack a lightsaber and slice off the arm of the
Star Wars Day: May the 4th be with you
Celebrate the Force's long reach in pop culture, from Reagan to Gaga
Read More
WTW The Simpsons
Twentieth Century Fox sued over 'Simpsons' hologram used at Comic-Con
Read More
James Cameron
James Cameron and Cirque du Soleil partnering for 'Avatar' arena show
'Game of Thrones' creators adapting 'Dirty White Boys'
Screen Shot 2013-12-28 at 1.56.36 PM
'Gone Girl': First photo of Ben Affleck as Nick Dunne
Son Of God
Watch the trailer for 'Son of God' based on 'The Bible' mini-series
Charlie Brown
'Peanuts' movie: Good grief, do we need a 3-D Charlie Brown?
Image
'The Wolverine' gets a mutant makeover
Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel Radcliffe in final talks to star in 'Frankenstein'
'The Wolverine': New motion poster
McG
Ta-da! Fox confirms McG on board as director of Magic Castle movie
Image
'X-Men: Days of Future Past': Michael Vaughn won't direct
Image
James Cameron to direct 'The Informationist' after 'Avatar' sequels
Peanuts
Charlie Brown, Snoopy getting 'Peanuts' animated film in 2015
Matt Reeves
'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' lands 'Cloverfield' director Matt Reeves
Article
//
October 01, 2012
Fox Logo
Fox co-chairman Tom Rothman stepping down
Article
//
September 14, 2012
Image
Hugh Jackman to start 'The Wolverine' shoot in August
Article
//
April 19, 2012
Image
'Neighborhood Watch' poster and trailer pulled by Fox
Article
//
March 28, 2012
Image
Tina Fey to produce live-action 'Fancy Nancy' movie
Article
//
February 08, 2012
'The Wolverine' (finally) gets a release date
Article
//
February 07, 2012
Red Tails
'Red Tails': Will George Lucas' $100 million gamble pay off?
Article
//
January 23, 2012
