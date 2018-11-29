Entertainers of the YEar

Most Recent

Endgames: The answer key for EW's Entertainers of the Year crossword and other puzzles from the January issue
Taylor Swift broke all her rules with Folklore — and gave herself a much-needed escape
The pop star, one of EW's 2020 Entertainers of the Year, delves deep into her surprise eighth album, Rebekah Harkness, and a Joe Biden presidency.
See all the photos from EW's 2020 Entertainers of the Year cover shoots
EW reveals its 2020 Entertainers of the Year: Pedro Pascal, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kerry Washington, and more
Chadwick Boseman: A hero remembered
Best-selling author Angie Thomas on how the Black Panther star was a hero and inspiration — on screen and off.
Dan and Eugene Levy smashed Emmy records in 2020, but they're not done yet
The Schitt's Creek co-creators and costars — and owners of the best-known eyebrows in the business — are two of EW's Entertainers of the Year.
Advertisement

More Entertainers of the YEar

From acting to producing and activism, Kerry Washington is firing on all cylinders
The Little Fires Everywhere and The Prom star is one of EW’s Entertainers of the Year.
Pedro Pascal is flying high on The Mandalorian, but defining success by his earthly bonds
The Wonder Woman 1984 and The Mandalorian star is one of EW's Entertainers of the Year.
EW reveals its 2019 Entertainers of the Year: Lizzo, Awkwafina, the cast of Succession, and more
The ultimate Succession interview: Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, and Kieran Culkin talk to each other about stuff
Cuz we love her: Lizzo on flutes, f---boys, and what's next after a wild year
The New King of Comedy: How Taika Waititi took a hammer to Hollywood
Good as Gold: Renée Zellweger talks taking fans over the rainbow in Judy

The Best Actress Oscar front-runner is one of EW's 2019 Entertainers of the Year.

All Entertainers of the YEar

Lena Waithe explains why there's nothing Donald Glover can't tackle
TV // November 29, 2018
Sam Elliott explains the magic of Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga
Movies // November 29, 2018
How Cardi B became a pop culture phenomenon
Music // November 29, 2018
How the women of Black Panther inspired generations with their fierce performances
Movies // November 29, 2018
EW reveals its 2018 Entertainers of the Year: Cardi B, Darren Criss, the women of Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians, and more
Celebrity // November 29, 2018
Jimmy Kimmel looks back at the 'tsunami' of 2017 — and ahead to hosting the Oscars again
TV // December 29, 2017
Jack Antonoff on his jam-packed 2017 and the Taylor Swift song he calls a 'hint at the future'
Music // December 28, 2017
Kumail Nanjiani reflects on The Big Sick and his even bigger year
Movies // December 26, 2017
Gal Gadot shares her year's most heartwarming moment
Movies // December 25, 2017
Elisabeth Moss on her busy 2017 -- and what's ahead next year
TV // December 22, 2017
Laurie Metcalf on Lady Bird, her great year, and when she'll return to The Big Bang Theory
Movies // December 22, 2017
Jordan Peele talks Get Out follow-up and when he knew the movie was a success
Movies // December 22, 2017
Big Little Lies cast and crew on their surprise hit of 2017
TV // December 22, 2017
Stephen King Q&A: Pennywise's creator on scaring the hell out of 2017
Books // December 22, 2017
Entertainers of the Year 2017: See the EW picks
News // December 21, 2017
EW's 2016 Entertainers of the Year
Gallery // December 08, 2016
'Homeland' scoop: Damian Lewis talks season two -- EXCLUSIVE
Article // December 05, 2012
Channing Tatum: Entertainer of the Year
Article // December 05, 2012
EW's Entertainers of the Year: Joss Whedon on how 'The Avengers' exposed his angry inner Hulk
Comic-Con // December 04, 2012
Lena Dunham: An Entertainer of the Year
Article // November 29, 2012
Entertainers of the Year: Here's who you voted for
Article // November 29, 2012
Ben Affleck, Entertainer of the Year
Article // November 28, 2012
Entertainers of the Year: Vote here!
Article // November 16, 2012
Entertainent Weekly tablet
Article // December 09, 2011
Entertainment Weekly Entertainers of the Year polls
Article // November 23, 2011
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com