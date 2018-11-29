Taylor Swift broke all her rules with Folklore — and gave herself a much-needed escape
The pop star, one of EW's 2020 Entertainers of the Year, delves deep into her surprise eighth album, Rebekah Harkness, and a Joe Biden presidency.
Chadwick Boseman: A hero remembered
Best-selling author Angie Thomas on how the Black Panther star was a hero and inspiration — on screen and off.
Dan and Eugene Levy smashed Emmy records in 2020, but they're not done yet
The Schitt's Creek co-creators and costars — and owners of the best-known eyebrows in the business — are two of EW's Entertainers of the Year.