Best style moments at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Heroes of the purple carpet
The stars braved the L.A. heat Sunday night to hit the purple carpet ahead of the 71st Emmy Awards, and the fashion was on point. Keep clicking for 20 of the most memorable looks from the pre-show style parade.
Kerry Washington
Washington brought effortless cool to the carpet wearing a white ruffled shirt — popping the collar, naturally — with high-waisted, allover-sequined black pants. She finished off the glitzy, edgy look from Alexandre Vauthier with a long ponytail, bangles, and black fingernails.
Michelle Williams
The winner of Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her performance in Fosse/Verdon gleamed in this breathtaking sequined sheath from Louis Vuitton, which Williams wore with minimal jewelry and a clean platinum bob.
Greta Lee
The Russian Doll actress made a bold statement in this shimmering, midriff-baring Christopher John Rogers ensemble in iridescent pistachio. And if the impossibly cool sculptural crop top isn’t enough to win you over, there’s no denying a skirt with pockets.
Billy Porter
Billy Porter never met a red (or purple) carpet he didn’t absolutely destroy, and this year’s Emmys were no exception. The Pose star, who won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, made an impact in a sparkly-striped Michael Kors suit accessorized with a long fringed scarf and asymmetrical hat.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Proving once again that she can do no wrong, the Fleabag mastermind and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series winner left her jumpsuit at home and opted for an airy tulle gown by Monique Lhuillier with a plunging neckline and sequined waist.
Laverne Cox
Nominated for Orange Is the New Black, Cox proved that volume is the new cool in this dreamy Monsoori gown, with a feathered bodice atop a generously ruffled lilac skirt. She made a statement with her accessories, carrying a rainbow Edie Parker clutch emblazoned with the date Oct. 8, to remind viewers of an upcoming Supreme Court case — which could legalize employment discrimination against LGBTQ individuals — that will be heard on that day.
Zendaya
The Euphoria star gave off major Poison Ivy vibes in this sexy Vera Wang dress with a sheer corset and high-slit green skirt, worn with matching shoes, a bare neck, and dramatic sideswept hair.
Mandy Moore
The nominated This Is Us matriarch made excellent use of one of the most popular color combinations of the night in this glamorous Brandon Maxwell gown.
Milo Ventimiglia
There was more than one stylish Pearson on the carpet: Milo Ventimiglia made a dapper appearance in a pale gray velveteen jacket by Brunello Cucinelli.
Annie Murphy
The entire Schitt’s Creek cast brought their A-game to the carpet, especially the Rose ladies. Annie Murphy glittered in a sequined, plunging midnight blue gown with three-quarter sleeves and puffed shoulders.
Catherine O'Hara
Murphy’s small-screen mom brought colorblocked glamour with a black-and-white custom column gown by Greta Constantine that would make Moira Rose proud.
Viola Davis
Davis clearly got the same memo as O’Hara that bold black and white was the way to go. The nominated How to Get Away With Murder star pulled it off brilliantly in this striking Alberta Ferretti gown, worn with three delicate diamond strands and glorious curly hair.
RuPaul
RuPaul has demonstrated time and time again that suiting absolutely doesn’t have to be boring, and this Sunday’s look was no exception. The Emmy winner stunned in a blush suit with a bold black print and ascot.
Betty Gilpin
The nominated GLOW star did just that in sparkling, midnight blue Jason Wu. She let the strapless tulle gown do most of the talking, styling it with minimal jewelry and sleek hair.
Sophie Turner
For her first Emmys as a nominee, the Queen of the North descended upon the carpet looking impeccable in fitted, pale pink Louis Vuitton, worn with her hair half up, fresh-faced makeup, and a regal silver collar necklace.
Maisie Williams
Turner’s onscreen sister and offscreen BFF hit the carpet in style too, looking cosmic in an asymmetrical, beaded J.W. Anderson dress. She topped off the look with a short bob and, like so many this year, skipped a necklace despite the low neckline.
Ava DuVernay
The When They See Us director glittered on the carpet in a dazzling gown by Reem Acra with long, sheer sleeves, an intricate sequin pattern, and — best of all — pockets!
Steven Canals
Pose co-creator Steven Canals redefined the statement sleeve with this coppery sequined Viktor Luna jacket paired with all black underneath.
Sandra Oh
Double-nominee Sandra Oh was elegant in a soft coral gown by Zac Posen, which she styled with a messy updo and drop earrings.
Naomi Watts
Watts was chic in a belted, corseted black Louis Vuitton gown, styled with a delicate strand of diamonds at her neck and her hair in an asymmetrical bob.