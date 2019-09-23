Best style moments at the 2019 Emmy Awards

Nominated for Orange Is the New Black, Cox proved that volume is the new cool in this dreamy Monsoori gown, with a feathered bodice atop a generously ruffled lilac skirt. She made a statement with her accessories, carrying a rainbow Edie Parker clutch emblazoned with the date Oct. 8, to remind viewers of an upcoming Supreme Court case — which could legalize employment discrimination against LGBTQ individuals — that will be heard on that day.