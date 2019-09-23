Stars keep it real on the Emmys red carpet

John Leguizamo opened up about his role in When They See Us, which focuses on the Central Park Five. “I was a young man in New York then, and now I’m playing the old man,” he told EW. “It’s a beautiful moment because you saw what happened to these poor young black and Latino men back in the day, making us savages when these kids were actually innocent. To have the chance to play it and show what actually happened to these kids, it’s healing. It’s very healing.”

And it seems like viewers agree, judging by the reactions Leguizamo has gotten to the miniseries. “Everybody feels like they need more of these, because it’s not an isolated incident, unfortunately. It’s been happening, it continues to happen, and it’s happening now.”