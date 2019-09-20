Stars who've never won an Emmy but should have

Courteney Cox
Emmy-Worthy Role: Monica Geller, Friends
A quick list of all Friends‘ Emmy nominees: Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Christina Applegate, Brad Pitt, Bruce Willis, Susan Sarandon, Tom Selleck, Gary Oldman, Marlo Thomas, Hank Azaria, Danny DeVito. And nothing for Courteney Cox.
Hugh Laurie
Emmy-Worthy Role: Gregory House, House
Did you notice how House grew more irritable every year? It’s perhaps understandable when you remember that Emmy voters failed to call Hugh Laurie‘s name each of the six years that he was nominated, a shame because Laurie would’ve surely delivered the evening’s most memorable speech. The actor was overlooked despite a 2016 nomination for Supporting Actor in The Night Manager and a 2017 nomination for Guest Actor on Veep.
Angela Lansbury
Emmy-Worthy Role: Jessica Fletcher, Murder, She Wrote
How Angela Lansbury was overlooked for an Emmy on 18 occasions — including nine times as your grandparents’ favorite sleuth — is a mystery. Was the show too square? Was Lansbury too Broadway? (She owns five Tonys.) At least the Golden Globes had a clue, crowning her four times in the same category.
Desi Arnaz
Emmy-Worthy Role: Ricky Ricardo, I Love Lucy
Desi Arnaz was the only series regular who never received a nomination, while Lucille Ball and Vivian Vance each took home trophies. It was the ladies’ show, yes, but someone was setting up Lucy for all those great punchlines.
Connie Britton
Emmy-Worthy Role: Tami Taylor, Friday Night Lights
Connie Britton has racked up four Emmy nominations over the years, including one for Nashville and one for American Horror Story, but the biggest oversight was Britton not taking home the trophy for her turn as Tami Taylor on Friday Night Lights despite her two nominations. (Britton’s on-screen husband Kyle Chandler landed an Emmy for the show’s series finale.)
Phylicia Rashad
Emmy-Worthy Role: Claire Huxtable, The Cosby Show
Phylicia Rashad earned two nominations as Bill Cosby’s better, smarter, stronger half — and another for 2008’s A Raisin in the Sun — but, as Desi Arnaz learned, being the responsible grown-up opposite a comedian is hardly Emmy bait. Perhaps her 2019 nomination in the Guest Actress category for her work on This Is Us can change her fate.
Andy Griffith
Emmy-Worthy Role: Sheriff Andy Taylor, The Andy Griffith Show
To be fair, official Best Actor in a Comedy Emmys weren’t presented for the first half of Andy Griffith’s run in Mayberry, but these are the facts: He was nominated only once, and it was for a 1981 TV miniseries. Yet Don Knotts won five statuettes while on The Andy Griffith Show. Where’s the justice?
Michael C. Hall
Emmy-Worthy Role: Dexter Morgan, Dexter
A six-time nominee — one for Six Feet Under and five for Dexter — Michael C. Hall never won for his turn as the serial killer. (Although he did land a Golden Globe.)
Larry Hagman
Emmy-Worthy Role: J.R. Ewing, Dallas
Primetime soaps are typically second-class citizens on Emmy night, but, when Dallas was TV’s biggest show in the early ’80s, Larry Hagman claimed the throne of TV’s most notorious villains and got invited to the ball twice.
Steve Carell
Emmy-Worthy Role: Michael Scott, The Office
Steve Carell never took home the top prize, despite being nominated for six straight years. But if voters penalized him because he was simultaneously a box-office star, they failed to properly credit a man who ably filled the unfillable shoes of Ricky Gervais.
Elizabeth Montgomery
Emmy-Worthy Role: Samantha Stephens, Bewitched
Elizabeth Montgomery earned nine Emmy nominations, including five in a row for her role as TV’s favorite undercover witch. She was so solid that no one seemed to mind when the show even recast her husband midstream.
George Clooney
Emmy-Worthy Role: Dr. Doug Ross, ER
Although George Clooney would win the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 2010 Emmys, he never took home a statue for his dashing turn as a heroic pediatrician Doug Ross, despite two nominations.
Gracie Allen
Emmy-Worthy Role: Host of The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show
Gracie Allen can take pride in clobbering Burns in nominations during the run of their hit show: 6-zip. (He was finally honored for a TV special in 1990.) But she could always say goodnight early on Emmy night, losing to the likes of Lucille Ball and Dinah Shore.
Kerry Washington
Emmy-Worthy Role: Olivia Pope, Scandal
A three-time nominee — including one for her work in 2016’s Confirmation — Kerry Washington never got the gold, despite being nominated twice for her work as the ultimate fixer on Scandal.
Michael Landon
Emmy-Worthy Role: Charles Ingalls, Little House on the Prairie
Answer: 426, 187, 111, 0. Question: What is the number of episodes Michael Landon starred in of Bonanza, Little House on the Prairie, and Highway to Heaven, respectively, followed by the number of his career Emmy nominations? That’s just cruel, Emmy.
Jason Alexander
Emmy-Worthy Role: George Costanza, Seinfeld
Jason Alexander was nominated seven consecutive times in the 1990s for his pathetic Lord of the Idiots, but fans of the show were forced to choose between him and Michael Richards’ wacky Kramer. Final score: Richards, 3; Alexander, 0.
Cybill Shepherd
Emmy-Worthy Role: Maddie Hayes, Moonlighting
Cybill Shepherd later earned three more nominations for her show Cybill, but it was her one nod for Moonlighting that reestablished her as a star. Before the show’s romance overheated, she and Bruce Willis (who would ultimately win) were both recognized in the drama category but would the show have had better luck categorized as a comedy?
Keri Russell
Emmy-Worthy Role: Elizabeth Jennings, The Americans
Despite three nominations, Keri Russell never won for her work as Elizabeth Jennings on The Americans. (And shockingly, she was never even nominated for Felicity.)
Calista Flockhart
Emmy-Worthy Role: Ally McBeal, Ally McBeal
Was the show a drama or a comedy? Maybe disagreement over the answer is why Calista Flockhart came up short, despite three nominations for her role as a pre-millennial Mary Tyler Moore. McBeal didn’t quite fit the quippy sitcom gal that Emmy preferred at the time, but she carried a great dramedy for five solid seasons.
Steve Allen
Emmy-Worthy Role: Host of The Steve Allen Show
As the pioneer of the original Tonight Show on NBC, Steve Allen helped invent a format, and his primetime variety show, for which he was nominated twice, showcased the likes of Elvis Presley and a young Johnny Carson.
Lauren Graham
Emmy-Worthy Role: Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls
For seven seasons (and a reboot), Lauren Graham handled some of TV’s fastest dialogue with grace (and lots of coffee) as Stars Hollow’s Lorelai Gilmore. And yet, the actress never landed so much as a nomination.
Nancy Walker
Emmy-Worthy Role: Ida Morgenstern, Rhoda
After three semi-dramatic nominations for co-starring in McMillan & Wife, Nancy Walker landed four more nods playing Valerie Harper’s wisecracking, overbearing Jewish mother in this Mary Tyler Moore spinoff. It was the role she was born to play, but Emmy never came through.
Jason Bateman
Emmy-Worthy Role: Michael Bluth, Arrested Development
Jason Bateman is a six-time Emmy nominee, four of those being for his work as both an actor and director on Ozark. However, he’s never won, even after landing two nominations for Arrested Development.
Jackie Gleason
Emmy-Worthy Role: Ralph Kramden, The Honeymooners
The Great One was nominated for five Emmys, three of which were for The Jackie Gleason Show, where he originated the character of New York’s loudest bus driver. Co-star Art Carney, who won five Emmys for the role of Ralph’s sidekick Ed Norton, soon learned to hide his trophies whenever his pal visited.