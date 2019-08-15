Emmys FYC: 5 moments that made RuPaul's Drag Race the best competition on TV

As Roxxxy Andrews, Alyssa Edwards, Kennedy Davenport, and Katya have proven in the past, when two seasonal legends land in the bottom two, you know you’re in for a show. When frontrunners Yvie Oddly and Brooke Lynn Hytes landed in the elimination arena after subpar performances in the Snatch Game, they delivered an electric lip-sync that saved both of their lives and gave us ours in a moment that epitomized Drag Race’s ace blend of grueling competition with classic showgirl spirit.

“It defines Drag Race as a competition because you wouldn’t be able to get such a crazy spectacle unless you had people who were really hungry for it and fighting to continue on in a competition,” eventual season winner Yvie tells EW of the set, which saw both queens fighting to remain in the competition as they lip-synced to Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” while flipping, twirling, hand-standing, splitting, and literally bending over backwards to prove their devotion to Mama Ru. The result gagged the nation, and will go down as one of the best face-offs in Drag Race herstory. “Brooke said it best: This is what we do for a living, how we make our money, and pay our rent. My goal is to always put on such a fantastic show that people leave their jaws on the floor. It’s only at a place like Drag Race where you get to see people not only fighting for their lives, but also showing off a little bit! It’s amazing to see glamour intersect with the intensity of a challenge.”

Yvie admits that, after her take on Whoopi Goldberg flopped during the fan-favorite Snatch Game celebrity impersonation challenge, she was headed for a lip-sync showdown, but assumed it would be against Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, whose fashion-based shortcomings had been consistently clocked on the runway. When Brooke — who nearly dug herself out of a Snatch Game hole with an epic wig-and-costume reveal during her runway walk — landed in the bottom two next to her, it changed the game.

“I always have little moments planned out in my lip-syncs…. I had a few tricks planned at the right moments, and it so happened that it fit even better with Brooke’s,” remembers Yvie of her approach to the song. “When we both did handstands, it looked like I was trying to one-up her, that was one of the things I was definitely planning to do in that moment. It was funny shifting that energy to respond to the fact that I was lip-syncing against someone who was acrobatic as well!”

She finishes: “Even though I felt it was an excellent lip-sync in the moment, to see it back and actually lay eyes on the reason RuPaul decided to save both of us, it was magical to see that much energy and that many cool tricks all in one.”