The most memorable moments from the 2019 Emmy Awards

Williams was a favorite to win for her stellar transformation into Gwen Verdon in FX’s Fosse/Verdon, and her speech was almost as magical as her performance. It was famously revealed that Williams made a scant $1,000 paycheck for All the Money in the World reshoots compared to her costar Mark Wahlberg’s $1.5 million fee. Williams used Gwen Verdon’s role in the series and her experiences on the show to make a powerful statement on behalf of equal pay for women. “I see this as an acknowledgment of what’s possible when a woman is trusted to voice her own needs,” she began, explaining that her requests for more voice lessons, a different wig, false teeth, and more were all honored because her bosses trusted her instincts. “I want to say thank you so much to FX and to Fox 21 Studios for supporting me completely and for paying me equally because they understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value,” she concluded. “And so the next time a woman, and especially a woman of color — because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart — tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her. Because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.” Talk about giving them the razzle dazzle!