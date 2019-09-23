See photos of the Game of Thrones cast celebrating their last Emmys together

By Tyler Aquilina
September 23, 2019 at 12:21 AM EDT

1 of 22

Game over

OX Image Collection via Getty Images

Game of Thrones bid a final farewell at the 2019 Emmy Awards, taking home one last trophy for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as Outstanding Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage. Read on for more photos of the actors at their last Emmys together as the Game of Thrones cast. (Pictured here are the 10 Emmy-nominated actors posing backstage.)

2 of 22

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) backstage.

3 of 22

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Turner, and Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) backstage.

4 of 22

FOX Image Collection via Getty Images

Williams, Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) backstage.

5 of 22

Amy Sussman/WireImage

The nominated actors — Allen, Turner, Williams, Headey, Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Clarke, Christie, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), and Carice van Houten (Melisandre) — on stage to bid goodbye and present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.

6 of 22

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Harington, Clarke, Christie, Coster-Waldau, and Van Houten onstage.

7 of 22

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The cast watches on stage as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie winner Patricia Arquette delivers her acceptance speech.

8 of 22

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Dinklage, Harington, and Clarke making their entrance.

9 of 22

Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Turner and Clarke during a break in the show.

10 of 22

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Clarke on the red carpet.

11 of 22

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Harington on the red carpet.

12 of 22

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Turner on the red carpet.

13 of 22

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Williams on the red carpet.

14 of 22

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Dinklage and his wife, Erica Schmidt, on the red carpet.

15 of 22

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Headey on the red carpet.

16 of 22

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Coster-Waldau on the red carpet.

17 of 22

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Christie on the red carpet.

18 of 22

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) on the red carpet.

19 of 22

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Allen on the red carpet.

20 of 22

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Van Houten on the red carpet.

21 of 22

Kevin Winter/Getty Image

Dinklage on stage accepting his award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

