See photos of the Game of Thrones cast celebrating their last Emmys together

Game over
Game of Thrones bid a final farewell at the 2019 Emmy Awards, taking home one last trophy for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as Outstanding Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage. Read on for more photos of the actors at their last Emmys together as the Game of Thrones cast. (Pictured here are the 10 Emmy-nominated actors posing backstage.)
Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) backstage.
Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Turner, and Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) backstage.
Williams, Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), and Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) backstage.
The nominated actors — Allen, Turner, Williams, Headey, Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Clarke, Christie, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), and Carice van Houten (Melisandre) — on stage to bid goodbye and present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie.
Harington, Clarke, Christie, Coster-Waldau, and Van Houten onstage.
The cast watches on stage as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie winner Patricia Arquette delivers her acceptance speech.
Dinklage, Harington, and Clarke making their entrance.
Turner and Clarke during a break in the show.
Clarke on the red carpet.
Harington on the red carpet.
Turner on the red carpet.
Williams on the red carpet.
Dinklage and his wife, Erica Schmidt, on the red carpet.
Headey on the red carpet.
Coster-Waldau on the red carpet.
Christie on the red carpet.
Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei) on the red carpet.
Allen on the red carpet.
Van Houten on the red carpet.
Dinklage on stage accepting his award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.