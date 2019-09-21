Stars celebrate at EW's annual pre-Emmys party

By EW Staff
September 21, 2019 at 02:24 AM EDT

1 of 115

Lea Michele

Andrew Toth/Getty Images

Entertainment Weekly kicked off Emmy weekend with our annual bash — presented with L’Oréal Paris — at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles Friday night. The joint was jumping thanks to guests like Lea Michele, who mixed and mingled while sipping tequila cocktails from Casamigos and bubbly from Ferrari Trento, the fete’s official sparkling wine. Keep clicking to see who else was in a party mood.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 115

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

3 of 115

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and Ryan Michelle Bathe (The First Wives Club)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 115

Christie Brinkley

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Advertisement

5 of 115

Billy Porter (Pose)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

6 of 115

Sarah Hyland (Modern Family)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 115

Christie Brinkley and Kelly Osbourne

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 115

Ariel Winter (Modern Family)

Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Advertisement

9 of 115

William Jackson Harper, D'Arcy Carden, and Manny Jacinto (The Good Place)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 115

Niecey Nash (When They See Us)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 115

Camrus Johnson (Batwoman), Billy Porter (Pose), and Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 115

Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 115

Marianna Palka, Ellen Wong, and Jackie Tohn (GLOW)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 115

Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 115

Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black), Kelly McCreary (Grey's Anatomy), Matt McGorry (How to Get Away With Murder), and Amirah Vann (How to Get Away With Murder)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 115

Joey King (The Act)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 115

Parker Bates, Niles Fitch, Mandy Moore, and Mackenzie Hancsicsak (This Is Us)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 115

Kelly Osbourne

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 115

Skeet Ulrich and Marisol Nichols (Riverdale)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 115

Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 115

Graham Larson and Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 115

Our Lady J

Leon Bennett/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 115

Caroline Aaron, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Marin Hinkle (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 115

Sarah Hyland (Modern Family) and Nina West (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 115

Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 115

Kenya Barris and Cedric Yarbrough

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 115

Lesley-Ann Brandt (Lucifer)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 115

Sarah Levy (Schitt's Creek), Jennifer Robertson (Schitt's Creek), and Lauren Ash (Superstore)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 115

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 115

Allegra Riggio and Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 115

Zach Villa (American Horror Story: 1984)

Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 115

Daymond John (Shark Tank) and Kevin Pollak (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 115

Marsai Martin (black-ish)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 115

Marg Helgenberger (All Rise) and Chloe Webb (Unicorn)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 115

Nico Santos (Superstore)

Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 115

Asante Blackk (When They See Us), Ethan Herisse (When They See Us), and Lonnie Chavis (This Is Us)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 115

Hayley Orrantia (The Goldbergs)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 115

Folake Olowofoyeku (Bob Hearts Abishola), Simone Missick (All Rise), and Diarra Kilpatrick (The Last O.G.)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 115

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us) and Rachel Reichard 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 115

Selenis Leyva (Orange Is the New Black)

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 115

Amirah Vann (How to Get Away With Murder), Matt McGorry (How to Get Away With Murder), and Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 115

Jason George (Station 19)

Andrew Toth/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 115

Eris Baker, Lonnie Chavis, Faithe Herman, Mackenzie Hancsicsak, Parker Bates, and Lyric Ross (This Is Us)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 115

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd (Dancing With the Stars)