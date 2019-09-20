Can you identify these Emmy nominees by their yearbook photos?

By Chris Cosgrove
September 20, 2019 at 08:41 AM EDT

1 of 22

2019 Emmy nominees 

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library (3)

Before they were posing on red carpets, these Emmy nominees were regular high school students posing for yearbook pictures. See if you can identify these stars from their throwback photos.

2 of 22

Senior Year 1981 - East High School, Denver

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

3 of 22

Don Cheadle

Erin Simkin/SHOWTIME

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Black Monday)

4 of 22

8th Grade 1982 - Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies, Los Angeles

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
5 of 22

Patricia Arquette

Christopher Saunders/SHOWTIME

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Escape at Dannemora, pictured) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (The Act)

6 of 22

Senior Year, 1966 - Kent School, Kent, Conn.

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
7 of 22

Ted Danson

Colleen Hayes/NBC

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (The Good Place)

8 of 22

Senior Year 1988 - Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, Cambridge, Mass.

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
9 of 22

Matt Damon

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Saturday Night Live)

10 of 22

Senior Year 1982 - Northfield Mount Hermon School, East Northfield, Mass.

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
11 of 22

Laura Linney

Jessica Miglio/Netflix

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Ozark)

12 of 22

Senior Year 1987 - Taylor Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
13 of 22

Billy Porter

JoJo Whilden/FX

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Pose)

14 of 22

Senior Year 1963 - Westdale Secondary School, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
15 of 22

Eugene Levy

Steve Wilkie/PopTV

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Schitt’s Creek)

16 of 22

Senior Year 1967 - Cloquet High School, Cloquet, Minn.

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
17 of 22

Jessica Lange

FX

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)

18 of 22

Sophomore Year 1978 - Naperville North High School, Naperville, Ill.

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
19 of 22

Bob Odenkirk

Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Better Call Saul)

 

20 of 22

Senior Year 1979 - Holton Arms School, Bethesda, Md.

Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library
21 of 22

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Colleen Hayes/HBO

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Veep)

