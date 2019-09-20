Can you identify these Emmy nominees by their yearbook photos?

2019 Emmy nominees
Before they were posing on red carpets, these Emmy nominees were regular high school students posing for yearbook pictures. See if you can identify these stars from their throwback photos.
Senior Year 1981 - East High School, Denver
Don Cheadle
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Black Monday)
8th Grade 1982 - Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies, Los Angeles
Patricia Arquette
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (Escape at Dannemora, pictured) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie (The Act)
Senior Year, 1966 - Kent School, Kent, Conn.
Ted Danson
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (The Good Place)
Senior Year 1988 - Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, Cambridge, Mass.
Matt Damon
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Saturday Night Live)
Senior Year 1982 - Northfield Mount Hermon School, East Northfield, Mass.
Laura Linney
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Ozark)
Senior Year 1987 - Taylor Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh
Billy Porter
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Pose)
Senior Year 1963 - Westdale Secondary School, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada
Eugene Levy
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Schitt’s Creek)
Senior Year 1967 - Cloquet High School, Cloquet, Minn.
Jessica Lange
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (American Horror Story: Apocalypse)
Sophomore Year 1978 - Naperville North High School, Naperville, Ill.
Bob Odenkirk
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Better Call Saul)
Senior Year 1979 - Holton Arms School, Bethesda, Md.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Veep)