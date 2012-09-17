30 greatest Emmy moments of all time

Katherine Heigl is not shy about speaking her mind — just ask former Grey's Anatomy costar Isaiah Washington — even on camera at an awards show. When an announcer mispronounced her name as ''Hei-jul'' in 2007, she pointedly corrected her. Later, when her name was read as the winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama prize, the camera caught her mouthing an astonished, ''S---!'' At the podium, she explained that she'd been surprised because ''my own mother told me I didn't have a shot in hell of winning tonight.'' (Cut to Heigl's date, the mortified mom herself.) At least Heigl wrapped by thanking her mom, saying, ''This is because of you. I wouldn't want to be here without you.'' Nice save, young lady; otherwise, you might have been grounded.