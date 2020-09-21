The best and worst moments of the 2020 Emmys

Kimmel is a master of the awards show monologue at this point, and he knocked the opening to the “Pandemmys” out of the park with quips about viruses needing hosts and a celebratory air. Kimmel championed how during the pandemic, “through the good times and the Breaking Bads,” TV has been there to entertain, provoke, and inform. He struck an appropriately warm, tongue-in-cheek tone and paired it with a unique solution to the issue of what to do without an in-house audience: cut in old footage from previous awards shows. It helped avoid the awkward punchlines with no laughs that plagued SNL’s at-home editions while lending the show a sense of normalcy. Kimmel ended the opening with a reveal of an empty Staples Center complete with cardboard cutouts and a bit with a very real Jason Bateman. Some of it stretched on a hair too long, but it was a strong start to an awards show unlike any other.