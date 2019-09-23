The Awardist podcast: That's a wrap on Emmys 2019

After months of buildup and speculation, the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards aired last night — and with them came a lot of surprises. In the season finale of EW’s The Awardist podcast, Henry Goldblatt, Lynette Rice, and I break down the best and worst moments, the biggest surprises, and the most disappointing snubs.

The broadcast networks (CBS, ABC, NBC, the CW, and Fox) took home just 16 Emmy Awards combined, while cable and streaming networks continued to dominate. HBO took home 34 awards, Netflix nabbed 27, and Amazon Prime Video came in third with 15 wins. “They’re just the platform,” says Lynette of the broadcast networks. “They provide the stage and everybody else gets to have the fun.” Added Henry, “It’s basically a three-hour commercial for Netflix and Amazon.”

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Though HBO won the most awards, it couldn’t dominate everything: With Fleabag steamrolling in the comedy category, the final season of Veep was shut out, much to Team Awardist’s chagrin. Listen to the episode below to hear the full discussion about the best and worst moments, and whether we think this hostless awards show trend will last. You can also listen and subscribe to The Awardist podcast at Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. And stay tuned for new episodes in November, as Oscar season heats up.

