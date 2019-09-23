Here's what you need to know about Ozark

Ozark type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Crime,

Drama

Ozark had a nice day in the sun on the night of the 71st Emmys. Netflix’s dark drama was nominated for nine awards, and surprised with two wins during the ceremony: Julia Garner took the supporting actress category (beating out not one but four Game of Thrones actresses), while star, director, and producer Jason Bateman won the directing category (triumphing over directors for three episode of Thrones). If Ozark wasn’t on your radar before the Emmys — and it should have been — let’s remedy that now and dive into the lake of Ozark.

Image zoom Jessica Miglio/Netflix

What it’s about: Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, Ozark stars Bateman as a Chicago financial planner who relocates his wife, Wendy (Laura Linney), and two kids (Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner) to the Missouri vacation destination. This isn’t to spend relaxing quality time with the family: He moves there so he can launder millions of dollars for a dangerous drug lord, Del (Esai Morales). The resourceful but in-over-his-head Marty, who’s being followed by the FBI, taps into the local underground and joins precarious forces with young but ferocious Ruth (Garner), while Wendy, a sharp political PR consultant, becomes part of the dangerous con. Various power shifts, betrayals, and murders ensue.

How to watch it: Netflix has both seasons available. The 10-episode first season launched in the summer of 2017, with a second 10-episode season arriving last summer. Last fall, the show was renewed for a third season, though a release date for season 3 has not been revealed yet.

What to expect in season 3: For starters, the ship will hit the fan. The riverboat casino that Marty worked hard on at the end of season 2 becomes operational, and this huge money-laundering gambit will ring up an even bigger set of problems for the family. Also, there’s a time jump. “We pick up about six months later,” Bateman told reporters in the Emmy press room after Sunday’s ceremony. “The casino is up and running, and that provides us with more opportunities both positive and negative, some that are tempting and some that are calming. That affects the family in interesting ways, and certainly the relationship that Marty has with Wendy.”

Expect a few new faces in town. Madison Thompson (NCIS: New Orleans), Tom Pelphrey (Iron Fist), and Jessica Frances Dukes (Jessica Jones) are joining the cast. Lisa Emery and Janet McTeer, who had recurring roles as Darlene Shell and Janet McTeer, have been upped to full-time cast members for season 3.

Related content: