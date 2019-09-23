Kit Harington says he hasn't seen Game of Thrones final season yet

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

The Game of Thrones team addressed the controversy around the show’s final season while taking questions from the press backstage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.

The showrunners and cast were celebrating the acclaimed HBO drama winning Outstanding Drama Series for the fourth time when they were asked about season 8 receiving backlash from some of the show’s fandom.

For a moment, it seemed as if nobody was going to answer the question, but then star Kit Harington (Jon Snow) stepped forward.

“I still haven’t seen the show,” said Harington, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for the season. “So that’s how I dealt with that controversy — I haven’t seen the final season but I know what it took to shoot it. It was hard and all of them put their love and effort into it. Controversy, I think for us, we knew what we were doing was right, storywise, and we knew that it was right for the characters because we lived with them for 10 years. Controversy for us didn’t really affect us.”

In addition, showrunner Dan Weiss seemed to address the fan response when asked how the show’s legacy will evolve.

“It’s not really up for us to decide what people feel about it,” Weiss said. “Hope people watch and like it in the future. There’s no way to tell how things are going to be perceived in 10, 20, even five years. These things change so fast. The landscape of television changes so quickly, it’s changing as we’re standing here right now. It’s so gratifying to have reached this many people. I hope people a little too young to watch now will grow up to learn about it and watch it as well.”

Peter Dinklage, who won the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for the fourth time, was asked how he’s going to shake off his iconic character Tyrion Lannister. “I’ve seen a doctor about getting him out of me,” Dinklage said. “It’s been about 10 years to right here and you can’t shake that very easily. More importantly, you don’t want to shake it. Nor do you want to shake any of these people – maybe [Varys actor Conleth Hill]. It was 10 years of my life. A lot of us had children, a lot of us were children when we started and now we’re grown-ups, like Conleth, so it’s going to be hard to shake.”

GoT was nominated for 32 Emmys and won 12 — the most of any program this year. The show’s fourth award for best drama means the fantasy hit ties the record for most wins in that top category.

With reporting by Sydney Bucksbaum.

Related content: