Lorne Michaels shares heartwarming story from Saturday Night Live set at 2019 Emmys

Lorne Michaels took advantage of his third consecutive appearance on the Emmy stage to share a heartwarming story from the set of Saturday Night Live.

When Adam Sandler hosted the show in May — his first time hosting, 24 years after departing the show as a cast member — he performed a musical tribute to Chris Farley, his fellow SNL cast member who died in 1997. It was a profoundly touching moment both inside and outside the studio, as Michaels explained.

“Most of [the crew] worked there when Chris Farley and Adam Sandler were young men,” the SNL creator said. “It’s rare that you see a cameraman tear up or a boom crew crying, but it was a very, very chilling moment and very powerful. And it’s those kinds of moments which is why we’re going into our 45th season.”

SNL won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series on Sunday, marking the show’s third consecutive victory after a 20-plus-year dry spell. It also claimed the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series trophy for the Adam Sandler episode.

The win also put a button on a tumultuous few weeks for the venerated sketch show. After announcing Leslie Jones‘ departure from the show, SNL hired three new cast members, including its first full-time cast member of Asian descent, Bowen Yang. That same day, video and audio clips resurfaced online showing new hire Shane Gillis using racial and homophobic slurs on a podcast in 2018. Gillis was fired four days later.

SNL returns for its 45th season this Saturday, with Woody Harrelson hosting. This season’s announced lineup includes Fleabag mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge and former cast member Eddie Murphy, hosting for the first time since 1984.

