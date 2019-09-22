Lorne Michaels shares heartwarming story from Saturday Night Live set at 2019 Emmys

By Tyler Aquilina
September 22, 2019 at 10:24 PM EDT
FOX

Saturday Night Live

type
  • TV Show
Network
Genre

Lorne Michaels took advantage of his third consecutive appearance on the Emmy stage to share a heartwarming story from the set of Saturday Night Live.

When Adam Sandler hosted the show in May — his first time hosting, 24 years after departing the show as a cast member — he performed a musical tribute to Chris Farley, his fellow SNL cast member who died in 1997. It was a profoundly touching moment both inside and outside the studio, as Michaels explained.

“Most of [the crew] worked there when Chris Farley and Adam Sandler were young men,” the SNL creator said. “It’s rare that you see a cameraman tear up or a boom crew crying, but it was a very, very chilling moment and very powerful. And it’s those kinds of moments which is why we’re going into our 45th season.”

SNL won the Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series on Sunday, marking the show’s third consecutive victory after a 20-plus-year dry spell. It also claimed the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series trophy for the Adam Sandler episode.

The win also put a button on a tumultuous few weeks for the venerated sketch show. After announcing Leslie Jonesdeparture from the showSNL hired three new cast members, including its first full-time cast member of Asian descent, Bowen Yang. That same day, video and audio clips resurfaced online showing new hire Shane Gillis using racial and homophobic slurs on a podcast in 2018. Gillis was fired four days later.

SNL returns for its 45th season this Saturday, with Woody Harrelson hosting. This season’s announced lineup includes Fleabag mastermind Phoebe Waller-Bridge and former cast member Eddie Murphy, hosting for the first time since 1984.

Related content:

Saturday Night Live

The original late-night comedy sketch show from the one and only Lorne Michaels.
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 44
episodes
  • 859
Rating
  • TV-14
Genre
Airs
  • Saturdays at 11:30pm
Premiere
  • 10/11/75
creator
Performers
Network
Complete Coverage
Available For Streaming On

Episode Recaps

Advertisement

Comments

Popular in Awards

All Topics in Awards

EDIT POST