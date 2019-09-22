Jharrel Jerome dedicates Emmy win to Central Park Five

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Image

Jharrel Jerome represented for the Netflix miniseries When They See Us by winning the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie on Sunday night.

Beating out Mahershala Ali (True Detective), Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora), Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal), Jared Harris (Chernobyl) and Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon), Jerome, 21, took the stage while receiving a standing ovation. He played Korey Wise, who was 16 when jurors wrongfully convicted him of assault, sexual abuse, and rioting in the 1989 Central Park jogger case.

“I feel like I should just be in the Bronx right now, chilling, waiting for my mom’s cooking or something,” Jerome began. “But I’m here in front of my inspirations, I’m here in front of people who I’m so motivated by, and the reason I’m here is because [of] actors like the people I was in the category with. I have to thank my mom, who’s with me today, my beautiful mother. I couldn’t do it without her. My dad… of course Ava [DuVernay, creator of the miniseries], thank you for giving me this opportunity, Netflix, my team… But most importantly, this is for the men that we know as the Exonerated Five. Raymond [Santana], Yusef [Salaam], Antron [McCray], Kevin [Richardson], and King Korey Wise, thank you so much, it’s an honor, it’s a blessing.”

When They See Us, a four-parter from DuVernay spanning 25 years in the lives of the men known as the Central Park Five, including their wrongful conviction and eventual exoneration, was Netflix’s most-watched series in the days after its May 31 premiere.