Game of Thrones cast says goodbye at Emmys, receive standing ovation

The Game of Thrones cast took the stage at the 2019 Emmys to bid their epic HBO drama farewell — and received a standing ovation from the star-filled crowd.

The actors from the sprawling ensemble cast — all 10 nominated for Emmys this year — lined up on the Microsoft Theater stage in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Carice van Houten, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Maisie Williams took turns speaking.

“As much as we wish the show would have gone on forever our time had come,” said Williams, who is up for best supporting actress in a drama series. “Now we have a chance to thank all of those who watched.”

“It’s amazing how the entire last season was for us,” added Turner, who is nominated in the same category.

The cast was introduced by NBC late-night host Seth Meyers, who joked that the fantasy series was about many things, such as: “No matter the amount of wedding planning you do something invariably goes wrong, and how before 23 and Me people had to rely on word of mouth to find out they slept with their aunt.”

GoT was nominated for 32 Emmys for its eighth and final season, including best drama series, lead actress in a drama (Clarke) and lead actor in drama (Harington).

