Game of Thrones roared at the Emmys one last time.

The HBO fantasy sensation has won the award for Outstanding Drama Series for its eighth and final season.

The win means GoT now ties the category’s all-time record for the most best drama wins — four — along with Mad Men, Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law, and The West Wing. Fun fact: GoT is among the rare dramas nominated in this category every year it was on the air.

Thrones was already the big winner going into the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, having received a record 32 nominations and having won 10 Emmys at last week’s Creative Arts ceremony for categories like Music Composition and Visual Effects.

In addition to the top series prize, a whopping 10 actors from the show were nominated in performance categories as well, including every one of the show’s leads.

GoT fought off seven other contenders for the best drama crown: BBC America’s Killing Eve, Netflix’s Ozark, AMC’s Better Call Saul, NBC’s This Is Us, FX’s Pose, Netflix’s Bodyguard, and HBO’s Succession.

