Fleabag stuns again, wins Emmy for Best Comedy Series

This news should make Phoebe Waller-Bridge turn to camera and smile conspiratorially. Fleabag pulled off an underdog upset at the 71st Emmy Awards, winning the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy on Sunday. It’s an impressive feat, considering the competition from Veep (which had won the previous three seasons it was eligible) and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (which claimed the prize last year).

The sharp, raw Amazon comedy starring Waller-Bridge as a finding-her-way guinea-pig-café owner debuted in the summer of 2016. Season 2, which premiered in April, will be the show’s last, according to Waller-Bridge, who also was the brains behind Killing Eve. She was nominated in the writing and acting categories for Fleabag, which received 11 nominations overall.

Waller-Bridge pulled off an even bigger upset in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, edging out Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who had won all previous six seasons.

Fleabag was competing against Veep, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Good Place, Russian Doll, Schitt’s Creek, and Barry. See the full list of 2019 Emmy Award winners.