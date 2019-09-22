Emmys 2019 red carpet live stream: Watch EW and PEOPLE's pre-show here

Emmys type TV Show Genre Awards

It’s TV’s biggest night at the 2019 Emmy Awards, but before people can walk home with a trophy, they have to walk the (air-conditioned) red carpet.

EW is bringing you the action live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, where we’ll be getting up close and personal with all your favorite TV actors, directors, and showrunners in the hours before we find out who will win the major awards. The PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live show — hosted by EW’s editor-in-chief JD Heyman and PeopleTV hosts Jeremy Parsons (PEOPLE Now), Lola Ogunnaike (Couch Surfing), and Andrea Boehlke (PEOPLE Now) — begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT and runs right up until the Emmy ceremony begins. You can watch the live stream right here on EW.com

Don’t miss a single moment as our hosts grill all the stars on their predictions, fashion, and more as the best names in television stop by for interviews. Which red carpet moment will go viral this year?

The hostless 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Related content: