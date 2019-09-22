Image zoom Amy Sussman/WireImage; Amy Sussman/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

There is no host, but there will be plenty of winners (and losers) on Sunday night at the 71st Emmy Awards.

Game of Thrones entered Emmy season by leading all shows with a whopping 32 nominations, including nods for nine actors. (HBO’s fantasy drama already picked up 10 last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys, and Peter Dinklage triumphed in his supporting category tonight). Defending Outstanding Comedy Series winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leads the comedy pack with 20 nods, and picked up the first two awards of the telecast with acting wins for as Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein. Meanwhile, Veep — which has claimed that best comedy series trophy in its three last years of eligibility — entered the festivities with nine nominations. Julia Louis-Dreyfus came into the night with a chance to break her own record (tied with Cloris Leachman) for most acting wins with a ninth statue, but in a surprise win, Fleabag star/overlord Phoebe Waller-Bridge claimed the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy trophy.

That wasn’t Waller-Bridge and Fleabag’s only triumph: Waller-Bridge took home the writing Emmy, and the show also nabbed the directing trophy. HBO limited series Chernobyl picked up three trophies during the telecast (adding to their haul of seven last weekend), including the Outstanding Limited Series trophy as well as writing and directing awards.

Barry, Fosse/Verdon, Russian Doll, and When They See Us also are double-digit nominees tonight. Visit this story throughout the night to see who made it to the podium with our updated winners list. The ceremony, which airs live on Fox starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

WINNER: Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Olivia Coleman (Fleabag)

Betty Gilpin (GLOW)

WINNER: Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Barry, “ronny/lily”

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag, “Episode 1”

Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Stacy Osei-Kuffor, PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters”

Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Russian Doll, “Nothing in This World Is Easy”

Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan, The Good Place, “Janet(s)”

David Mandel, Veep, “Veep”

Directing for a Comedy Series

Alec Berg, Barry, “The Audition”

Bill Hader, Barry, “ronny/lilly”

WINNER: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag, “Episode 1”

Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome”

Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone”

Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills!”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Ted Danson (The Good Place)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

WINNER: Bill Hader (Barry)

Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

WINNER: Patricia Arquette, The Act

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Directing for a Limited Series

Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal

WINNER: Johan Renck, Chernobyl

Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora

Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon

Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)

Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)

WINNER: Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)

Asante Blackk (When They See Us)

John Leguizamo (When They See Us)

Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series Or Movie

Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal

WINNER: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora, “Episode 6”

Brett Johsnon, Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora, “Episode 7”

Steven Levenson, Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon, “Providence”

Ava DuVernay, When They See Us, “Part Four”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)

Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

WINNER: Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Television Movie

WINNER: Bandersnatch, Black Mirror

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)

Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)

Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Joey King (The Act)

Niecy Nash (When They See Us)

WINNER: Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Limited Series

WINNER: Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now!

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman

WINNER: Saturday Night Live

Who Is America?

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!

Derek Waters, Drunk History

Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

WINNER: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live

Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer, Who is America?

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)

WINNER: Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, “Winner”

Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard, “Episode 1”

David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”

Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”

Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve, “Nice and Neat”

WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, Succession, “Nobody is Ever Missing”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)

Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)

Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)

WINNER: Julia Garner (Ozark)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

WINNER: Billy Porter (Pose)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”

David Nutter, Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks”

Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, “The Long Night”

Daina Reed, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”

WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark, “Reparations”

Adam McKay, Succession, “Celebration”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)

WINNER: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Mandy Moore (This Is Us)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)



Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

WINNER: Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep



Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

WINNER: Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Winners from last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys:

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program: RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: State of the Union, SundanceTV

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series: Tim Porter, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: Gary Dollner, Fleabag

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour): Chris Teague, Russian Doll

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie: Jakob Ihre, Chernobyl

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Rosamund Pike, State of the Union

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Chris O’Dowd, State of the Union

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special: Stefan Henrix, Joe Beal, Michael Maroussas, Harry Barnes, Andy Wade, Philip Clements, Anna Wright, Chernobyl

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama (One Hour): Onnalle Blank, Mathew Waters, Simon Kerr, Danny Crowley, Ronan Hill, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series: Olivia Scott-Webb, Fleabag

Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special: Aisha Colet, Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, When They See Us

Outstanding Music Supervision: Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score): Hildur Gudnadottir, Chernobyl

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score): Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Commercial: “Dream Crazy,” Nike

Outstanding Original Interactive Program: NASA’s Insights Mars Landing, NASA TV

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program: “Bandersnatch,” Black Mirror

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Nicholas Britell, Succession

Outstanding Main Title Design: Angus Wall, Kirk H. Shintani, Shahana Khan, Ian Ruhfass, Rustam Hasanov, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie: Christopher Fulton, Christen Edwards, Nicole Bridgeford, Chistine Cantrell, Stanley Tines, Charlene Belmond, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series: Jerry DeCarlo, Jon Jordan, Peg Schierholz, Christine Cantrell, Sabana Majeed, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: Shauna Duggins, GLOW

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie: Rowley Irlam, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour): M. David Mullen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series: Donald A. Morgan, The Ranch

Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic): Jane Walker, Kay Bilk, Marianna Kyriacou, Nicola Matthews, Pamela Smyth, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic): Debbie Zoller, Blair Aycock, Dave Presto, Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Jackie Risotto, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Period Costumes: Donna Zakowska, Marina Reti, Tim McKelvey, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: Jennifer Rogien, Charlotte Svenson, Melissa Stanton, Russian Doll

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Michele Clapton, Emma O’Loughlin, Kate O’Farrell, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie: Simon Smith, Chernobyl

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: Pat Barnett, One Day at a Time

Outstanding Special Visual Effects: Joe Bauer, Steve Kullback, Adam Chazen, Sam Conway, Mohsen Mousavi, Martin Hill, Ted Rae, Patrick Tiberius Gehlen, Thomas Schelesny, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role: Lindsay McFarlane, Max Dennison, Claudius Christian Rauch, Clare Cheetham, Laura Bethencourt Montes, Steven Godfrey, Luke Letkey, Christian Waite, William Foulser, Chernobyl

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation: Matthew E. Taylor, Sean Heissinger, Rickley W. Dumm, Mark Allen, John Creed, Harrison Meyle, Michael Brake, Clayton Weber, Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana, Barry

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): Tim Kimmel, Tim Hands, Paula Fairfield, Bradley C. Katona, Mpse, Paul Bercovitch, John Matter, David Klotz, Brett Voss, Jeffrey Wilhoit, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour): Michael Bricker, John Cox, Jessica Petruccelli, Russian Doll

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More): Luke Hull, Karen Wakefield, Claire Levinson-Gendler, Chernobyl

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming: Kathryn Burns, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More): Elisabeth Williams, Martha Sparrow, Robert Hepburn, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie: Stuart Hilliker, Vincent Piponnier, Chernobyl

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation: Elmo Ponsdomenech, Jason “Frenchie” Gaya, Aaron Hasson, Benjamin Patrick, Barry

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special: Glenn Hetrick, James Mackinnon, Hugo Villasenor, Rocky Faulkner, Chris Bridges, Nicola Bendrey, Mike O’Brien, Neville Page, Star Trek: Discovery