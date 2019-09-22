There is no host, but there will be plenty of winners (and losers) on Sunday night at the 71st Emmy Awards.
Game of Thrones entered Emmy season by leading all shows with a whopping 32 nominations, including nods for nine actors. (HBO’s fantasy drama already picked up 10 last weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys, and Peter Dinklage triumphed in his supporting category tonight). Defending Outstanding Comedy Series winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel leads the comedy pack with 20 nods, and picked up the first two awards of the telecast with acting wins for as Tony Shalhoub and Alex Borstein. Meanwhile, Veep — which has claimed that best comedy series trophy in its three last years of eligibility — entered the festivities with nine nominations. Julia Louis-Dreyfus came into the night with a chance to break her own record (tied with Cloris Leachman) for most acting wins with a ninth statue, but in a surprise win, Fleabag star/overlord Phoebe Waller-Bridge claimed the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy trophy.
That wasn’t Waller-Bridge and Fleabag’s only triumph: Waller-Bridge took home the writing Emmy, and the show also nabbed the directing trophy. HBO limited series Chernobyl picked up three trophies during the telecast (adding to their haul of seven last weekend), including the Outstanding Limited Series trophy as well as writing and directing awards.
Barry, Fosse/Verdon, Russian Doll, and When They See Us also are double-digit nominees tonight. Visit this story throughout the night to see who made it to the podium with our updated winners list. The ceremony, which airs live on Fox starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
WINNER: Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tony Hale (Veep)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
Olivia Coleman (Fleabag)
Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
WINNER: Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Alec Berg, Bill Hader, Barry, “ronny/lily”
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag, “Episode 1”
Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, Stacy Osei-Kuffor, PEN15, “Anna Ishii-Peters”
Leslye Headland, Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, Russian Doll, “Nothing in This World Is Easy”
Josh Siegal, Dylan Morgan, The Good Place, “Janet(s)”
David Mandel, Veep, “Veep”
Directing for a Comedy Series
Alec Berg, Barry, “The Audition”
Bill Hader, Barry, “ronny/lilly”
WINNER: Harry Bradbeer, Fleabag, “Episode 1”
Mark Cendrowski, The Big Bang Theory, “The Stockholm Syndrome”
Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “All Alone”
Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “We’re Going to the Catskills!”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Ted Danson (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
WINNER: Bill Hader (Barry)
Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
WINNER: RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
WINNER: Patricia Arquette, The Act
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Directing for a Limited Series
Stephen Frears, A Very English Scandal
WINNER: Johan Renck, Chernobyl
Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
Jessica Yu, Fosse/Verdon
Thomas Kail, Fosse/Verdon
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Paul Dano (Escape at Dannemora)
WINNER: Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
Asante Blackk (When They See Us)
John Leguizamo (When They See Us)
Michael K. Williams (When They See Us)
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series Or Movie
Russell T Davies, A Very English Scandal
WINNER: Craig Mazin, Chernobyl
Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin, Jerry Stahl, Escape at Dannemora, “Episode 6”
Brett Johsnon, Michael Tolkin, Escape at Dannemora, “Episode 7”
Steven Levenson, Joel Fields, Fosse/Verdon, “Providence”
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us, “Part Four”
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
WINNER: Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Outstanding Television Movie
WINNER: Bandersnatch, Black Mirror
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Joey King (The Act)
Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
WINNER: Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Outstanding Limited Series
WINNER: Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
Documentary Now!
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman
WINNER: Saturday Night Live
Who Is America?
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas, Documentary Now!
Derek Waters, Drunk History
Paul Pennolino, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Jim Hoskinson, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
WINNER: Don Roy King, Saturday Night Live
Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer, Who is America?
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
WINNER: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
WINNER: Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Peter Gould and Thomas Schnauz, Better Call Saul, “Winner”
Jed Mercurio, Bodyguard, “Episode 1”
David Benioff, D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”
Bruce Miller, Kira Snyder, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”
Emerald Fennell, Killing Eve, “Nice and Neat”
WINNER: Jesse Armstrong, Succession, “Nobody is Ever Missing”
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
WINNER: Julia Garner (Ozark)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
WINNER: Billy Porter (Pose)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne”
David Nutter, Game of Thrones, “The Last of the Starks”
Miguel Sapochnik, Game of Thrones, “The Long Night”
Daina Reed, The Handmaid’s Tale, “Holly”
WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark, “Reparations”
Adam McKay, Succession, “Celebration”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
WINNER: Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
WINNER: Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
WINNER: Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Winners from last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys:
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Cherry Jones, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series: Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series: Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program: RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: State of the Union, SundanceTV
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series: Tim Porter, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: Gary Dollner, Fleabag
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour): Chris Teague, Russian Doll
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie: Jakob Ihre, Chernobyl
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Rosamund Pike, State of the Union
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series: Chris O’Dowd, State of the Union
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special: Stefan Henrix, Joe Beal, Michael Maroussas, Harry Barnes, Andy Wade, Philip Clements, Anna Wright, Chernobyl
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama (One Hour): Onnalle Blank, Mathew Waters, Simon Kerr, Danny Crowley, Ronan Hill, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series: Nina Gold, Robert Sterne, Carla Stronge, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series: Olivia Scott-Webb, Fleabag
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special: Aisha Colet, Billy Hopkins, Ashley Ingram, When They See Us
Outstanding Music Supervision: Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino, Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score): Hildur Gudnadottir, Chernobyl
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score): Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Commercial: “Dream Crazy,” Nike
Outstanding Original Interactive Program: NASA’s Insights Mars Landing, NASA TV
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program: “Bandersnatch,” Black Mirror
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music: Nicholas Britell, Succession
Outstanding Main Title Design: Angus Wall, Kirk H. Shintani, Shahana Khan, Ian Ruhfass, Rustam Hasanov, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie: Christopher Fulton, Christen Edwards, Nicole Bridgeford, Chistine Cantrell, Stanley Tines, Charlene Belmond, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series: Jerry DeCarlo, Jon Jordan, Peg Schierholz, Christine Cantrell, Sabana Majeed, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program: Shauna Duggins, GLOW
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie: Rowley Irlam, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour): M. David Mullen, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series: Donald A. Morgan, The Ranch
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic): Jane Walker, Kay Bilk, Marianna Kyriacou, Nicola Matthews, Pamela Smyth, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic): Debbie Zoller, Blair Aycock, Dave Presto, Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Jackie Risotto, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Period Costumes: Donna Zakowska, Marina Reti, Tim McKelvey, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes: Jennifer Rogien, Charlotte Svenson, Melissa Stanton, Russian Doll
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes: Michele Clapton, Emma O’Loughlin, Kate O’Farrell, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie: Simon Smith, Chernobyl
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series: Pat Barnett, One Day at a Time
Outstanding Special Visual Effects: Joe Bauer, Steve Kullback, Adam Chazen, Sam Conway, Mohsen Mousavi, Martin Hill, Ted Rae, Patrick Tiberius Gehlen, Thomas Schelesny, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role: Lindsay McFarlane, Max Dennison, Claudius Christian Rauch, Clare Cheetham, Laura Bethencourt Montes, Steven Godfrey, Luke Letkey, Christian Waite, William Foulser, Chernobyl
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation: Matthew E. Taylor, Sean Heissinger, Rickley W. Dumm, Mark Allen, John Creed, Harrison Meyle, Michael Brake, Clayton Weber, Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana, Barry
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour): Tim Kimmel, Tim Hands, Paula Fairfield, Bradley C. Katona, Mpse, Paul Bercovitch, John Matter, David Klotz, Brett Voss, Jeffrey Wilhoit, Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit, Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour): Michael Bricker, John Cox, Jessica Petruccelli, Russian Doll
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More): Luke Hull, Karen Wakefield, Claire Levinson-Gendler, Chernobyl
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming: Kathryn Burns, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More): Elisabeth Williams, Martha Sparrow, Robert Hepburn, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie: Stuart Hilliker, Vincent Piponnier, Chernobyl
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation: Elmo Ponsdomenech, Jason “Frenchie” Gaya, Aaron Hasson, Benjamin Patrick, Barry
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special: Glenn Hetrick, James Mackinnon, Hugo Villasenor, Rocky Faulkner, Chris Bridges, Nicola Bendrey, Mike O’Brien, Neville Page, Star Trek: Discovery
