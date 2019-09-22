Bill Hader addresses Saturday Night Live firing Shane Gillis

Image zoom Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bill Hader is the latest celebrity to share some thoughts on Saturday Night Live‘s decision to fire Shane Gillis.

Less than a week after SNL announced Shane Gillis as a new cast member, the series reversed its decision following controversy over resurfaced videos and audio recordings that featured Gillis using racial and homophobic slurs. After Hader won an Emmy Sunday night for Lead Actor in a Comedy for his work on Barry, the former SNL cast member entered the press room, where he was asked for his opinion on SNL‘s decision to fire Gillis.

“I have no thoughts on that,” Hader started, before adding, “I feel like you shouldn’t want to hurt anyone’s feelings. Especially in comedy, you do stuff six or seven years ago that wouldn’t be okay now for good reason so I only speak for myself but, like anybody, you have to grow. I think it’s a good thing. I’m never interested in upsetting anybody.”

