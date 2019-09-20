Watch EW's pre-Emmys party red carpet live stream

Emmys weekend is finally here, and Entertainment Weekly is getting a head start on the celebration by throwing a pre-Emmys party honoring the nominees and fall’s brightest stars at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. tonight. In order to give TV fans a taste of the action, EW senior digital news editor Gerrad Hall and PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike will be interviewing actors from your favorite shows during a one-hour red carpet live stream beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

Then on Sunday, you can watch the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show on EW.com and Twitter before the ceremony begins starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. EW’s editor-in-chief JD Heyman and PeopleTV hosts Jeremy Parsons, Lola Ogunnaike, and Andrea Boehlke will be on the red carpet interviewing TV’s biggest stars.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will be held this Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Catch the broadcast live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

