Halsey, Adam Devine, Thomas Lennon to play big role at hostless Emmys

Emmys type TV Show Genre Awards

The 2019 Emmys just upped its star power.

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Ahead of the live telecast of the 71st Emmy Awards this weekend, Fox has announced that Halsey, Adam Devine, and Thomas Lennon will perform during the ceremony.

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Halsey is set to perform the tribute during this year’s “In Memoriam” with an acoustic performance on the piano. Meanwhile, actor and comedian Lennon will provide “refreshing, lighthearted” off-camera commentary during the ceremony for audiences at home while every Emmy winner walks to the stage to accept his/her/their award. Plus, Righteous Gemstones star Devine will introduce the variety genre with a special “whimsical” performance created by Nappytabs’ Tabitha and Napoleon D’umo.

These roles help fill the void left by the 2019 Emmys ceremony having no host, which was announced earlier this summer. The move to have a hostless Emmys follows the Oscars going hostless last February after planned host Kevin Hart dropped out amid controversy about some of his older jokes.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will be held Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Related content: