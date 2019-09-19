The 2019 Emmy Awards are finally here, and much like the diverse television landscape that they encompass, there are numerous ways to watch the ceremony. The 71st annual ceremony — which will forego a host this time around, much like the Oscars did earlier this year — will air live on Sunday, Sept. 22, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Despite the lack of an official emcee, expect lots of star power from hit shows including Game of Thrones, Veep, This Is Us, and more, as well as plenty of surprises (and maybe a major upset or two).

Whether you have cable, or cut the cord long ago, read on for how, where, and when to watch this year’s Emmy Awards.

How to stream the Emmys online

The Emmys are being broadcast by Fox this year, and because of this it will be available for live streaming on Fox’s website and the FOX NOW app (both of which require a cable login). The Emmys can also be streamed through subscription-based TV streaming platforms such as fubtoTV, Hulu , PlayStation Vue, AT&T TV NOW, SlingTV, and more.

How to watch the red carpet arrivals and behind-the-scenes Emmy coverage

To kick off the weekend, Entertainment Weekly is throwing a pre-Emmys party honoring the nominees and fall’s brightest stars at the Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A. on Friday, Sept. 20. EW senior digital news editor Gerrad Hall and PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing host Lola Ogunnaike will host a one-hour red carpet live stream beginning at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT.

Then on Sunday, you can watch the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live pre-show on EW.com and Twitter before the ceremony begins starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. EW’s editor-in-chief JD Heyman and PeopleTV hosts Jeremy Parsons, Lola Ogunnaike, and Andrea Boehlke will be on the red carpet interviewing TV’s biggest stars.

Fox’s own pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, and will be followed by an hour-long arrivals special at 4 p.m. ET/7 p.m. ET. During the show, Emmys.com will broadcast Backstage LIVE!, which will keep viewers up to date on all of the backstage, off-camera moments. The Emmys’ official Instagram account will also showcase exclusive Stories and snaps of presenters and winners throughout the evening.

How to watch the Emmys on TV

As stated above, the 2019 Emmys will be broadcast on Fox live coast-to-coast starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The casts of Game of Thrones, Queer Eye, Veep, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and many more stars are set to present. Check out the full list of nominees going into the night.

How to watch the Emmys if you’re an international viewer

Don’t live in the States but still want to catch all the action? Check out Emmys.com for a list of where to watch the show in your country.

