Game of Thrones has already won 10 Emmys for its final season

A dress rehearsal for next Sunday? Game of Thrones racked up more wins at the second night of the Creative Arts Emmys, where it picked up trophies for costumes, stunts, casting, and the main title design.

The Creative Arts portion of the annual Emmy awards honors the talent behind the camera — but the ceremony does hand out the gold for guest actors on shows.

Here are the highlights from night two of the awards, held Sunday in Los Angeles:

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES: Cherry Jones (The Handmaid’s Tale)



OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS: Game of Thrones

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES: Game of Thrones

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES: Russian Doll

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (NON-PROSTHETIC): Game of Thrones

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES: Game of Thrones

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY SERIES: Glow

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN: Game of Thrones

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA: Chris O’Dowd (State of the Union)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES: Chernobyl

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES: When They See Us

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES: Game of Thrones

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES: Fleabag

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES: Game of Thrones

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY: Rosamund Pike (State of the Union)

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES: Star Trek: Discovery

After night two of the Creative Arts Emmys, HBO leads with the most trophies (25), followed by Netflix (23) and National Geographic (8). In addition to the seven wins above, Game of Thrones won three Emmys last night, including OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING (ONE HOUR SERIES), OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING (SINGLE-CAMERA DRAMA), and OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING (ONE HOUR SERIES).

