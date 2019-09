HBO documentary Leaving Neverland wins Emmy at Creative Arts Awards

Image zoom HBO

Leaving Neverland, the polarizing documentary that focuses on longtime allegations of sexual abuse by Michael Jackson, won an Emmy Saturday at the Creative Arts portion of the annual awards show.

The two-parter produced by Dan Reed and Executive Produced by Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller won in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special category. The critically hailed documentary was criticized by Jackson’s estate, which called it “just another rehash of dated and discredited allegations” against the late singer, who died in 2009.

RuPaul also added another trophy to his collection of Emmys as the did the well-dressed men of Queer Eye on Netflix and James Corden for his memorable Carpool Karaoke special with Paul McCartney. And congrats, Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear! Their decision to stage live versions of The Jeffersons and All in the Family in May on ABC were honored, too.

Here’s a partial list of Saturday’s honorees: (more Emmys will be distributed Sept. 15 and at next Sunday’s televised show on Fox):

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL: Leaving Neverland

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM: United States of America with W. Kamau Bell

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM: Queer Eye

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM: RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE: Seth MacFarlane

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED): Carpool Karaoke: When Corden met McCartney Live from Liverpool

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE): LIVE IN FRONT OF A STUDIO AUDIENCE: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM: The Simpsons

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM: Queer Eye

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING: RuPaul’s Drag Race

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES: Our Planet

OUTSTANDING INFORMATIONAL SERIES OR SPECIAL: Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING: RBG and The Sentence

