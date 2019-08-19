Image zoom Michael Yarish/CBS

The Big Bang Theory may have gone out with a, well, bang, but TV Academy voters were a little stingy with their Emmy nominations this year.

The CBS sitcom that surpassed Cheers this year as the longest-running multi-camera sitcom in TV history only earned three nods for its final season — and only for the behind-the-scenes players. There were no shout-outs in the comedy or acting categories.

But Mark Cendrowski, who earned his second nomination on TBBT for directing the finale episode, “The Stockholm Syndrome,” is far from complaining. In this latest episode of EW’s The Awardist podcast, Cendrowski tells us about those final days on the finale — which attracted the largest audience for any regularly scheduled entertainment program during the 2018-19 season — while making a positive prognosis for the future of multi-cam sitcoms.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox.

