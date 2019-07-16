Where to stream all the shows nominated for Emmys this year

Image zoom Liam Daniel/HBO; Steve Schofield/Amazon; Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

These days, there’s more good TV than ever. If Tuesday’s slate of Emmy nominations made you eager to explore new gems or catch up on old favorites, we put together a list of where to stream and/or purchase every nominated show.

Drama Series

Game of Thrones (32 nominations)

Available on HBO Go and HBO Now

Come now: Did you expect anything less? The biggest show on TV (and three-time Outstanding Drama Series Emmy winner) wrapped up its run with a divisive but undeniably epic final season. Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke earned the show’s first nods in the lead actor/actress categories, but these nominations went all the way down the line. In doing so, it broke a 25-year standing record by NYPD Blue for most nominations ever for a single season of a TV show. All hail King Bran!

The Handmaid’s Tale (11 nominations)

Available on Hulu

The Handmaid’s Tale wasn’t as dominant in the acting categories as it has been in previous years, but it made up for it with nods for directing, cinematography, costumes, and more.

Killing Eve (9 nominations)

BBC, available to purchase on iTunes and Amazon Video (season 1 available on Hulu)

TV critics weren’t as hot on season 2 of this serial killer cat-and-mouse drama as they were on the Phoebe Waller-Bridge-penned season 1, but the sophomore outing was still enough to get star Jodie Comer recognized alongside co-star Sandra Oh.

Ozark (9 nominations)

Available on Netflix

For the second year in a row, Netflix’s Ozark scored nominations for lead actors Jason Bateman and Laura Linney. Bateman also got a nod for his directing work on the season.

This Is Us (9 nominations)

NBC, available on Hulu

The beloved family drama continued apace with more heart-wrenching twists in season 3, including Lost-like “flash forwards.”

Better Call Saul (9 nominations)

AMC, available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Video (first 3 seasons available on Netflix)

Better Call Saul has always been a prequel to Breaking Bad, but the most recent season leveled up the lore, resulting in acting nominations for three former Breaking Bad co-stars: Bob Odenkirk, Jonathan Banks, and Giancarlo Esposito.

Pose (6 nominations)

FX, season 2 episodes available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Video (season 1 available on Netflix)

Billy Porter has been stunning onlookers with his red carpet fashion at recent award shows, and now has his own nomination for Pose. The riveting portrayal of ’80s New York City drag ball culture (co-created by Ryan Murphy) also earned acclaim for its costumes and makeup.

Succession (5 nominations)

Available on HBO GO and HBO Now

Who knew it could be so fun to watch rich kids bicker? With season 2 on the way, HBO’s portrayal of an inter-sibling struggle over control of a media dynasty earned nominations for writing and directing (with some help from newly-vintaged Oscar nominee Adam McKay).

American Horror Story: Apocalypse (5 nominations)

FX, available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Video (first 7 seasons available on Netflix and Hulu)

Now that it has started repeating cast members and characters, American Horror Story has moved from the limited series category to proper drama series. But on the other hand, Jessica Lange’s return as Constance Langdon scored the show a Guest Actress nomination.

House of Cards (3 nominations)

Available on Netflix

In the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey, Netflix’s first original series had to reorient its final season entirely around Robin Wright’s Claire Underwood. Clearly, she was up to the task.

How to Get Away With Murder (3 nominations)

ABC, available on Netflix

Viola Davis’ starring performance as Annalise Keating remained powerful five seasons in, as did Cicely Tyson’s guest performance.

Bodyguard (2 nominations)

Available on Netflix

Richard Madden had to endure one of the most heart-wrenching deaths in all of Game of Thrones, but Bodyguard finds him protecting others from such a fate.

Orange Is The New Black (1 nomination)

Available on Netflix

Laverne Cox’s return to the long-running prison drama earned the show a Guest Actress nomination this year.

The Twilight Zone (1 nomination)

Available on CBS All-Access

Jordan Peele’s reboot of the iconic horror anthology series wasn’t as widely-acclaimed as his latest horror film, but Kumail Nanjiani’s guest appearance clearly impressed Emmy voters.

Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20 nominations)

Available on Amazon Prime

Amazon’s signature streaming show about one woman’s journey through the early days of stand-up comedy remained strong in season 2, earning a new batch of nominations for star Rachel Brosnahan and creators Jack and Amy-Sherman Palladino.

Saturday Night Live (18 nominations)

NBC, available on Hulu

Donald Trump’s presidency continued to fuel SNL‘s comedy this season, and Emmy voters are loving it. Outspoken Trump opponent Robert De Niro’s portrayal of special counsel Robert Mueller earned the venerable actor his second acting Emmy nomination.

Barry (17 nominations)

Available on HBO Go and HBO Now

Season 1 of Bill Hader’s assassin-turned-actor dramedy already won big at the Emmys last year, with awards for Hader and co-star Henry Winkler. Season 2 got even more nominations, with additional nods for Stephen Root (as Barry’s irascible mentor Fuchues), Sarah Goldberg (as Barry’s actress girlfriend Sally), and Anthony Carrigan (as one-of-a-kind Chechen gangster NoHo Hank). We at EW lobbied hard for Carrigan to get his due for a truly spectacular season 2 performance.

Russian Doll (13 nominations)

Available on Netflix

This Netflix series produced by Amy Poehler and starring Natasha Lyonne clearly found an audience among Emmy voters with its story of a woman struggling to escape a Groundhog Day-like purgatory.

Fleabag (11 nominations)

Available on Amazon Prime

Season 2 of the intense British comedy created by and written by star Phoebe Waller-Bridge dominated social media for months thanks to the introduction of a “hot priest” played by Andrew Scott, and now the show has the Emmy nominations to back up its popular acclaim.

Veep (9 nominations)

Available on HBO Go and HBO Now

Maybe someday they’ll rename the Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series after Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The actress continued her streak of earning a nomination for every single season of Veep as eternally-disgraced politician Selina Meyer. Will she win one last time for the show’s final season?

The Good Place (5 nominations)

NBC, available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Video (first 2 seasons available on Netflix)

This brilliant ensemble show reinvented itself once again in season 3.

GLOW (5 nominations)

Available on Netflix

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling scored another nomination for star Betty Gilpin in its second outing.

Schitt’s Creek (4 nominations)

Pop, available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Video (first 4 seasons available on Netflix)

This Canadian sitcom recently picked up steam when it became available for streaming on Netflix. Thankfully, Emmy voters listened to EW’s pleas and finally gave it the love it deserves.

The Kominsky Method (3 nominations)

Available on Netflix

Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin once again scored nominations for portraying an aging actor and his agent on the Chuck Lorre-created sitcom.

black-ish (2 nominations)

ABC, available on Hulu

Anthony Anderson scored his fifth consecutive nomination for playing the Johnson family patriarch, while the show’s Prince tribute episode scored a nod for its innovative costumes.

Black Monday (1 nomination)

Showtime

Just a few years after wrapping House of Lies, Don Cheadle returned to Showtime as rule-breaking Wall Street maverick Maurice Monroe — and earned another Emmy nomination for his work.

Dead To Me (1 nomination)

Available on Netflix

Married With…Children and Samantha Who? star Christina Applegate returned to TV as a grieving widow on this Netflix series, and scored an Emmy nomination for her remarkable performance.

Limited Series

Chernobyl (19 nominations)

Available on HBO GO and HBO Now

Emmy voters seem to agree with EW’s critics that Chernobyl is one of the best shows of 2019 so far. The show about the infamous 1986 nuclear disaster in the Soviet Union earned awards acclaim in many categories, and is currently streaming on HBO.

Fosse/Verdon (17 nominations)

FX, available to purchase on Amazon Video and iTunes

Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams gave it their all to recreate the professional and romantic travails of choreographer/director Bob Fosse and dancer Gwen Verdon, whose partnership produced many of the best Broadway shows and musical movies of the last few decades. Fosse has previously received most of the credit for their work, so this show — crafted by big names from Broadway’s current vanguard — is all about correcting the record.

When They See Us (16 nominations)

Available on Netflix

Ava DuVernay’s miniseries about the real-life travails of the Central Park Five — a group of black men who were wrongfully convicted and imprisoned of a crime they did not commit — was already making real-life headlines before it scored some well-earned nominations on Tuesday. Watch the show on Netflix, and read the director’s thoughts about it here.

Escape at Dannemora (12 nominations)

Showtime, available for purchase on iTunes and Amazon Video

Patricia Arquette earned two different Emmy nominations this year, one for this true-life prison-break saga and one for Hulu’s The Act (see below). Her co-stars Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano also earned nominations, as did director Ben Stiller.

Sharp Objects (8 nominations)

Available on HBO GO and HBO Now

This harrowing murder mystery was put together like a musical supergroup. Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn adapted her own titular novel for the screen, Big Little Lies maestro Jean-Marc Vallée directed every episode, and actresses Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson gave magnificent performances as a mother and daughter at war — good enough to earn the former her very first Emmy nomination.

True Detective (8 nominations)

Available on HBO GO and HBO Now

Even more than its labyrinthine mysteries, True Detective has always hinged on powerful performances from big-name actors. Fresh off his second Oscar, Mahershala Ali managed to enliven the long-awaited season 3 by playing the same character at three different stages of his life.

A Very English Scandal (4 nominations)

Available on Amazon Prime

After starring as the hero and villain of Paddington 2, Ben Whishaw and Hugh Grant reunited to play ex-lovers in this portrayal of a real-life legal and political saga. In Whishaw’s words, what makes the titular scandal so “very English” is its focus on “a central character who is unable to speak the truth, express his feelings, [and] be frank about what’s really going on for him.”

The Act (2 nominations)

Available on Hulu

Sharp Objects isn’t the only Emmy-nominated limited series this year about the struggle between a daughter and her oppressive mother — but this one is based on real events. Star Joey King told EW that “transforming into [Gypsy Rose Blanchard] was one of the most challenging but most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” but the effort paid off with nominations for her and Patricia Arquette.

Related content: