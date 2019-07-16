What do the Emmys have against Christine Baranski?

What do those 24,000 Emmy voters have against The Good Fight?

In this week’s The Awardist podcast, Kristen Baldwin, Henry Goldblatt, and I review Tuesday’s Emmy nominees and break down what the TV Academy voters got right — and what they definitely got wrong.

Image zoom Patrick Ecclesine/CBS

Case in point: They had zero love for Christine Baranski, who just wrapped her third season of The Good Fight on CBS All Access. (The drama from Michelle and Robert King was also snubbed in the Outstanding Drama category.) At least they were in good company: the Amazon Prime drama Homecoming was completely overlooked, as was star Julia Roberts.

You can listen to the full podcast below, featuring some of our early predictions for the win, and you can also listen and subscribe to The Awardist at Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Radio.com, or wherever you get your podcasts.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox.

Related content: