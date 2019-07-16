RuPaul’s Drag Race has gooped and gagged the Television Academy once again.

The VH1 reality competition franchise snatched a sickening 14 overall Emmy nominations Tuesday morning, beating its previous series-best tally (accumulated last year) by two nods — a record for both the network and the Drag Race brand.

Leading Drag Race‘s list of nominations in 2019 is host and executive producer RuPaul, who makes his fourth consecutive appearance among the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program crop after winning the category each year since 2016. The show’s 11th season also received an individual nomination for Outstanding Reality or Competition Program, following season 10’s triumph in 2018 as the first in history to win Emmys for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program in the same year.

Elsewhere, the Academy singled out the World of Wonder-produced project (from the minds of World of Wonder founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato) for directing, makeup, casting, cinematography, hairstyling, and costumes, while companion episodes of Untucked, Portrait Of A Queen, and Out of the Closet received nominations in the short-form and unstructured reality categories. Additional episodes of All-Stars 4 — which concluded in February with the crowning of two winners, Monét X Change and Trinity The Tuck — also received a collective nod for picture editing.

RuPaul’s Drag Race aired its season 11 finale in May, with avant-garde Denver native Yvie Oddly taking the crown over the Toronto-born Brooke Lynn Hytes. Since its 2009 debut, the show has aired 145 episodes across Logo and, since 2017, VH1. In addition to panelists RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews, and Carson Kressley, past guest judges who’ve presided over the queens competing for the title of America’s Drag Superstar include Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, and more.

Though future installments of the domestic version of RuPaul’s Drag Race have yet to be announced, international iterations in Canada and the United Kingdom (featuring guest judges like Ginger Spice, Maisie Williams, and more) will debut in the near future, while the annual live event RuPaul’s DragCon sashays into New York City on Sept. 6.

Read on for a full list of the RuPaul’s Drag Race family’s 2019 Emmy nominations, and head here to see the rest of this year’s nominees.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

Outstanding Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Outstanding Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Out Of The Closet

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race’s: Portrait Of A Queen

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

