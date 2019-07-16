Image zoom Terence Patrick/CBS

James Corden took a risk when he moved across the pond to host The Late Late Show in 2014, but it’s sure paid off.

Corden became the most-nominated person of the 71st Emmy Awards on Tuesday, with nominations in the following categories:

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for The World’s Best

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series for Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool

Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program for The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019

Outstanding Interactive Program for The Late Late Show with James Corden

Outstanding Variety Talk Series for The Late Late Show with James Corden

Corden’s Carpool Karaoke series takes superstars like Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, and Ariana Grande out for a car ride to sing their famous songs along with the host. The series was inspired by a scene in Corden’s highly acclaimed British sitcom Gavin and Stacy in which his character shares a car with George Michael and the two sing together.

Although Corden has teased that he and his family are homesick and could eventually leave the United States behind to head back to his native England, he now has six new reasons to stay.

