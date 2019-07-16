Game of Thrones Emmy nominations break records for final season

Game of Thrones received its final bounty of Emmy nominations Tuesday morning, picking up a record 32 nominations — the most of any series by far — in an array of categories for its eighth season. In fact, this is the most nominations ever for a TV program in a single season (beating a 25-year standing record set by NYPD Blue).

Perhaps the biggest headline out of the gate: An incredible and unprecedented nine Game of Thrones cast members received nominations for the show’s final season. For the first time ever, the HBO fantasy drama managed to pick up Emmy nods for every one of its lead actors who the network submitted — plus a couple actors who submitted themselves.

This means Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) were both nominated in lead acting categories for the first time (the duo used to submit in the supporting categories with the rest of the cast until season 7, and neither were nominated last season).

That also means Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) received her first-ever Emmy nomination, along with previously nominated co-stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark).

But also: Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth) and Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), who self-submitted, were both nominated in the supporting categories too. Plus: Self-submitted Carice van Houten (Melisandre) was nominated in the guest actress category.

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

Another significant takeaway: For the first time in Emmy history, four women were nominated from the same drama in the supporting actress category (many shows, according to Gold Derby, have gotten three, just not four).

This marks Dinklage’s eighth nomination. He’s been nominated every year the show has been on the air (and is the only actor to have previously won).

This is Clarke’s fourth Emmy nomination for GoT, but her first in the lead category.

This is Headey’s fifth nomination — she’s the second most-nominated actor on the show after Dinklage.

Also nominated: Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who submitted their controversial series finale titled “The Iron Throne” for Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series.

As expected, the HBO fantasy was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series — just as it has for every season its been on the air. If GoT wins this top category for season 8, the drama will tie the category’s all-time record with four wins (Mad Men, Hill Street Blues, L.A. Law and The West Wing likewise have won four times).

Other nominations include: Outstanding Cinematography, Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series (with three episodes nominated — “The Iron Throne,” “The Long Night” and “The Last of the Starks”), Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing, Outstanding Hairstyling, Outstanding Main Title Design, Outstanding Makeup, Outstanding Music Composition For A Series, Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding Special Visual Effects, Outstanding Stunt Coordination, Outstanding Production Design, Outstanding Casting, and more.

Even before Tuesday’s nominations, Game of Thrones was already the overall most awarded scripted series in Emmy history, having crossed that milestone in 2016. The series previously received a total of 132 Emmy nominations — the most of any scripted series — and has won 47 times. The 71st Primetime Emmys will air Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox.

Related content: