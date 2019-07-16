Stars react to their 2019 Emmy nominations

Emmys type TV Show Genre Awards

Emmy nominations were announced Tuesday morning for one of the most significant years in TV history. As always, we got to see a mix of new shows like Pose with mainstays like Better Call Saul, and even new versions of old shows like Deadwood.

Most notably though, this is the final year in contention for Emmys mainstays like Game of Thrones and Veep.

Check out the nominees’ reactions below — we’ll be updating as the day goes on — and see the full list of nominations here.

The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on both coasts on Fox at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Game of Thrones (Outstanding Drama Series)

Kit Harington (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series)

“Many thanks to the Academy. It’s been an amazing journey with ol’ Jon Snow. I’m thrilled he’s been nominated.”

Gwendoline Christie (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series)

“Playing Brienne of Tarth has truly been an honor and I am beyond grateful for this nomination. This character has changed my life and redefined the way I look at the world, women and particularly myself. Thank you to George R.R. Martin, David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Carolyn Strauss, HBO and our incredible cast and crew. Lastly, apologies to my taxi driver who endured my screams, sobs and pure joy when getting this incredible news!”

Pose (Outstanding Drama Series)

Steven Canals (creator)

“What a long road to this monumental moment. If I’d been told in 2004 when I first conceived of Pose, that this show — which unapologetically centers LGBTQ people of color — would make history and earn a nomination from the TV Academy, I wouldn’t have believed it. I am proud of our cast, crew, producers and humbled by this recognition from the TV Academy. My hope is our nominations will serve as a reminder to the industry that we have always been here. Our stories matter, and there are so many more to tell.”

Aaaaahhh!! ⁦@PoseOnFX⁩ is an ⁦@TelevisionAcad⁩ #EMMY nominee for Drama Series!! So proud of entire team – producers, cast, & crew – who work tirelessly to tell this story of family, resilience, inclusion, and love!! #PoseFX pic.twitter.com/rHcsokV4xK — Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) July 16, 2019

Billy Porter (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series)

“The Category Is: Speechless! I’m so grateful to have lived long enough to see this day. Pose speaks a truth that has the power to transform hearts and minds. I’m honored and humbled to be counted in the number.“

This Is Us (Outstanding Drama Series)

Dan Fogelman (creator)

“I was on set this a.m. when the Emmy nominations were announced. As the news broke, our director Ken Olin was literally attempting to direct a disobedient puppy in a scene. It was 8:30a.m., and it was already hot, and the dog wasn’t doing… well, anything. But our crew remained in great spirits, devoting themselves to the scene and the show as they have for the past three years. Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing their hard work, and for all of the individual nominations. This continues to be the wildest ride of all of our careers, and we don’t take it for granted. Except for the dog, who is turning into a real diva.”

Sterling K. Brown (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series)

Thank you @TelevisionAcad for this incredible honor!!! And for recognizing #ThisIsUs in such a spectacular way!!! Big Up to my whole extraordinary ensemble, especially my man @SullivanTweet & my momma @TheMandyMoore for their first nominations!!! (More to come) pic.twitter.com/HzzDdcup6i — Sterling K Brown (@SterlingKBrown) July 16, 2019

Mandy Moore (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series)

“I am still in shock and overwhelmed with gratitude to the Academy for being nominated in a category with such undeniably strong and talented women, all of whom I absolutely stand in awe of. After three seasons and 54 episodes, it’s a tremendous honor to have the hard work of our crew, cast and creators recognized amongst TV’s best and brightest. This Is Us is the job of a lifetime and I wake up grateful every day to be on this ride.”

Michael Angarano (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series)

“I’m honored to be nominated for This Is Us. Thank you Dan Fogelman and the special group of writers for giving me a temporary home. Congratulations to the cast and crew on all of their nominations. It was truly a dream job and I’m so grateful for it.”

Ron Cephas Jones (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series)

“I’m humbled to be recognized by the Academy again. It’s an honor to work with such an incredible cast and crew. This show means so much to so many people and I’m forever grateful to be given the opportunity to do this kind of work.”

Phylicia Rashad (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series)

“It is a privilege to do work that I love. It is an honor to be acknowledged by peers in this way. Thank you, Television Academy.”

Bodyguard (Outstanding Drama Series)

Jed Mercurio (creator)

“Everyone involved in Bodyguard is honored by the nomination for a Primetime Emmy Award as Outstanding Drama Series. Personally, I’m delighted and honored to be nominated for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. We want to thank the BBC and Netflix for their constant support and pay tribute to our fans for their amazing response to the show.”

Better Call Saul (Outstanding Drama Series)

Bob Odenkirk (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series)

“I am thrilled to get this recognition! Thank you to the Academy and to everyone who watched our fourth season. I am so proud to be in this wonderfully written and perfectly executed show!”

Ozark (Outstanding Drama Series)

Chris Mundy (showrunner)

“We are so proud of all the nominations. We care about the show so much and work so hard on it — but we also know there are so many other great shows out there where people care and are working hard as well. So, we feel incredibly proud to be recognized and equally lucky to be working on season 3 so we can try to do it all again!”

Laura Linney (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series)

“I am thrilled that I somehow ended up in this group of kick ass women, who all raise the bar over and over again. I am also especially happy for my Ozark family, Julia, and that Bateman guy.”

Julia Garner (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series)

Schitt’s Creek (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Dan Levy (creator)

OMFG 😭 — dan levy (@danjlevy) July 16, 2019

MOIRA GOT HER EMMY NOM AND I’M VERY EMOTIONAL ABOUT ALL OF THIS. @TheEmmys — dan levy (@danjlevy) July 16, 2019

Russian Doll (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Leslye Headland (co-creator)

Natasha Lyonne (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series)

Barry (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Anthony Carrigan (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

“Okay, so, this is bonkers & makes no sense to me, but if it means I get to stand among this group of incredible actors, I’ll take it! I’m over the moon to be nominated for my first Emmy — not sure it’s fully sunk in yet. Massively grateful to Bill Hader and Alec Berg for writing such a fun, unique character (and missing all my major arteries in that first episode) the magical folks at HBO, and the TV Academy for this honor. The truth is Stephen Root, Henry Winkler, Bill Hader, and Sarah Goldberg ALL getting acting nominations is the real win. I love my Barry (pronounced “Bah-ree”) family. I’m gonna go pass out now…or just start dancing. Probably both.”

Fleabag (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Sian Clifford (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

“I am in total shock! To be recognised alongside such giants of comedy, including our very own, beloved Queen Colman herself, is an absolute honour. I am completely overwhelmed with gratitude, and so so thrilled for the whole Fleabag team to have been so widely recognised across so many categories.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino (Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series)

“Everyone here at The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — cast, crew and writers — are stunned, thrilled, and so grateful for the 20 Emmy nominations we received today. The company we’re keeping in our categories this year is stellar and we are incredibly humbled. That being said, we have all collectively decided that from now on, we will be absolutely impossible to deal with.”

Rachel Brosnahan (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series)

“I’m wildly grateful and absolutely thrilled to be invited back to the party alongside some of my favorite performers and performances of the year. I can’t wait to celebrate so many different members of our Maisel family at work today!”

Tony Shalhoub (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

“It’s always an honor to learn the Academy doesn’t think I’m going downhill yet. And the rest of the Maisel team, I heard, did well. I agree. They’re not bad. Truly. They are of above-average competence, most of them. But really, I think I speak for all of us when we say, we are incredibly humbled.”

Marin Hinkle (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

“What a marvelous surprise and honor to be nominated by the Television Academy. I am so proud of the entire Maisel community, for all of their outstanding achievements and extraordinary work. It’s especially exciting to be nominated alongside my wonderful costars, as well as Amy and Dan whose creative guidance inspire me every day! And what an honor to be in this category alongside such gifted actresses whose work I admire so much!”

Alex Borstein (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

“Holy crap!! So excited for Amy Sherman-Palladino, whose genius is finally on full display. This is all hers. Congrats to the whole Maisel mishpuchah. Personally, I will spend the next few weeks taking a very long victory lap around the buffet before I enter Emmy dress starvation mode.”

The Good Place (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Ted Danson (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series)

“I am so proud to be a part of The Good Place and I love what the writers and all of us put out into the world.”

Veep (Outstanding Comedy Series)

Tony Hale (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

So incredibly honored by this nomination and elated for our entire @veephbo family! What an incredible journey these past 7 years have been. Thank you @televisionAcad! pic.twitter.com/lQOvFWype1 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) July 16, 2019

Anna Chlumsky (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series)

“It is especially sweet to be recognized this year, as it was my last season playing this role, and with this profoundly special group of people. This past season was particularly fulfilling to make, which makes this year’s nomination that much richer. I thank every person who made Veep, and I thank the Academy for their continued affirmation of my work.“

When They See Us (Outstanding Limited Series)

Ava DuVernay (creator)

It all started here. Thank you to the real men for inviting me to tell their story. Thank you @TelevisionAcad for honoring the work. Saluting every single crew and cast member. And saluting Raymond, Korey, Antron, Yusef and Kevin. Love you, brothers. #WhenTheySeeUs https://t.co/dkh1EYy1fA — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 16, 2019

Aunjanue Ellis (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie)

“This nomination is a tribute to Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Korey Wise and Yusef Salaam. Let’s all say their names. Yusef’s mother, Sharonne Salaam, is nothing less than a warrior for her son and a survivor of an emotional violence few of us will ever understand. I am utterly grateful to her. Thank you to the visionary Ava DuVernay and Netflix for giving me the blessing to be a part of this act of restorative justice.”

Niecy Nash (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie)

“I am beyond thrilled to have received recognition from the TV Academy and my peers for this Emmy nomination! I’m ecstatic that our cast and crew of When They See Us has had an effect on the hearts and minds of viewers and received 16 nominations! My sincere hope is that the mini-series will continue to shine a light on the Exonerated Five and the injustice they’ve experienced.”

Asante Blackk (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie)

woke up to find out i’m nominated for an emmy. for my first ever project. at 17 years old. wow. i love y’all. thank you so much. pic.twitter.com/G0h0agcRwQ — Asante Blackk (@AsanteBlackk) July 16, 2019

John Leguizamo (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie)

“This nomination is not for me, but for the parents of the innocent children who have been put through the unimaginable — just because their vulnerable children were unjustly accused of a crime by racial profiling, and how almost impossible it was to clear themselves.”

Vera Farmiga (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie)

“Astonished by the surprising Emmy pat on my back, humbled. My heart is bursting with pride for all my When They See Us brothers and sisters and their noms. I pray that Kevin, Antron, Raymond, Korey and Yusef continue to absorb healing from this sweeping acknowledgment. Thank you to the Television Academy.”

Marsha Stephanie Blake (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie)

“I fell in love with this cast and crew immediately and felt an even deeper bond after seeing the final product. Being able to work alongside Ava, Michael K. Williams and the rest of this stunning cast was enough. Anything beyond that is not just the icing on the cake, it’s the party, the presents, the gift bag and the centerpiece at the main table. Thank you to the Television Academy for this centerpiece… my first Emmy nomination! I am beyond honored and humbled to have been a part of such an important story.”

Escape at Dannemora (Outstanding Limited Series)

Michael Tolkin and Brett Johnson (Creators and Showrunners)

“Telling the story of three people and the community they tore apart was a challenge and a thrill for three and a half years of our lives, so to have it recognized by the Television Academy is an incredible joy. And it is a special honor to be nominated alongside such groundbreaking limited series. We owe a great debt of gratitude to our partners at Showtime for allowing us tell this true story in uncompromising detail. We had the good fortune of working with actors who brought depth and humanity to deeply flawed characters and writing with our fellow nominee Jerry Stahl was a true joy. Our collaboration with Ben Stiller was a true partnership and his tireless devotion to detail in storytelling elevated the material, and we couldn’t agree more emphatically with the Academy’s recognition of his excellent work.”

Ben Stiller (Outstanding Directing of a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special)

“Thank you to the Television Academy for recognizing Escape at Dannemora with these incredible nominations. We had so many dedicated artists giving their all on the series, both in front of and behind the camera — so to be celebrated this morning in this way is truly gratifying. Thank you to Showtime for being such incredible partners on this journey, and to the people of the North Country and Clinton Correctional, who helped invariably in bringing this story to life.”

Patricia Arquette (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie)

I am humbled to be recognized amongst there incredible talents! Thank you for the honor! https://t.co/Rmxz6D2lHN — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 16, 2019

Benicio Del Toro (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie)

“I am incredibly grateful to receive this nomination from the TV Academy, and even more so for the honors Escape at Dannemora earned. The cast, crew, writers, Ben Stiller and Showtime brought this unbelievable story to life and I am so proud to be a part of it. Thank you.”

Chernobyl (Outstanding Limited Series)

Jared Harris (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie)

“I am so happy for everyone involved. These nominations in so many categories speak to the excellence of Chernobyl as a whole; Craig and Johan deserve all the praise.

“Personally I am delighted and thrilled for Stellan & Emily, who are both magnificent.

“The international reception to Chernobyl took many industry insiders by surprise. My hope is that it’s impact emboldens programmers to keep taking risks to not only delight, but also challenge their audiences.”

Sharp Objects (Outstanding Limited Series)

Patricia Clarkson (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie)

“It’s a privilege to be included in this category with such extraordinary actresses. I’m so grateful to HBO and the entire creative team behind Sharp Objects; I celebrate with all of them today.”

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (Outstanding Television Movie)

Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones (creators)

“We’re honoured and delighted on behalf of everyone who worked on Bandersnatch (and our selfish selves) to have received this nomination, alongside such formidable company.”

Dead To Me

Christina Applegate (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series)

Uhhhhh. Shocked. Grateful. Holy crap!!! Thank you thank you thank you!!! Best part of the morning was my kid finding out and she screamed. Haha — christina applegate (@1capplegate) July 16, 2019

Black Monday

Don Cheadle (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series)

“Never gets old. Thanks, TV Academy and a HUGE thanks to Showtime, the entire cast, crew and creators of Black Monday. We’ll roast marshmallows on those golden wings if I bring it home.”

thanks to all the tweeps wishing me congrats! appreciate you. hope season two kicks season one in the a** … figuratively … ✌🏿♥️✊🏿 — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 16, 2019

The Kominsky Method

Alan Arkin (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

“Wow, I am 85 years old, so this comes in just the nick of time.”

Michael Douglas (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

“My deepest gratitude to my fellow Academy members for a nomination amongst so many talented actors this year. For Chuck Lorre’s great writing and Alan Arkin and our excellent ensemble cast. I am blessed.”

GLOW

Betty Gilpin (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series)

“Having spent 32 years basing my personality on fear and sarcasm, the unbridled Shirley-Temple-on-crack joy I feel today is a massive inconvenience for me. I’m so grateful to the Television Academy for this honor, and to Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch for making dreams I didn’t even know I had come true. I am a humbled, teary mess, and also thank you Mom.”

The Act

Joey King (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie)

“My work on The Act was the most fulfilling and challenging I’ve gotten to do as an actress thus far. To be nominated for an Emmy in a category with such INCREDIBLE nominees by my side, especially Patricia, is the most surreal feeling. I haven’t stopped crying. Getting to call Patricia right after and share this moment with her is something I’ll never forget. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, there’s so many people who are behind The Act that I couldn’t have done this without and I can’t wait to call all of them! OH MY GOD I CANT BELIEVE IM NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY!”

I cannot believe this is happening. I’ve just been Nominated for an Emmy for my work in The Act. There’s so many people to thank for this moment and getting to talk to my mom and Patricia immediately after it was announced was so special. I’m in shock pic.twitter.com/7pDSu3lmD0 — Joey King (@JoeyKing) July 16, 2019

Patricia Arquette (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie)

Thank you for this tremendous honor and to be recognized with these talented amazing women (and my sweet love @JoeyKing !) https://t.co/Rmxz6D2lHN — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 16, 2019

Orange Is the New Black

Laverne Cox (Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series)

I love my Orange family so much! Thank you to the entire Orange team for all your brilliance that made this nomination possible. This is always a team effort and the Orange team is the best in the business! https://t.co/0UOp5oGhyJ — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 16, 2019

House of Cards

Michael Kelly (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series)

“What an incredible honor to be nominated alongside such talented men and women this year. I couldn’t be more thankful to the TV Academy, and to my fearless cast and crew who made this all possible. Excited to be going back to one of my favorite nights of the year!”

The Twilight Zone

Kumail Nanjiani (Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series)

A Very English Scandal

Hugh Grant (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie)

“I’m very touched and grateful to the Academy. Also to Stephen Frears for luring me back to TV. (And to showbiz, frankly.) Also to my wife for enduring the hair-do for four months.”

PEN15

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle (Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series)

“PEN15 has been a labor of love that Sam Zvibleman and ourselves began conceiving of seven years ago. Today we are honored to be recognized by our peers. Thank you!

“Never in our wildest dreams did we imagine our small show achieving this level of support. Thank you to our audience and academy peers for making room for the secrets, wild missteps and ugly truth of our protagonists, two female thirteen year olds. The vulnerabilities and mess ups that have been written for them give voice to the secrets we have inside ourselves even as adults. Currently we are in the middle of writing season 2 and will strive to keep telling truthful stories that leave us feeling horrifyingly exposed.”

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (Outstanding Variety Talk Series)

Samantha Bee (executive producer and host)

“It’s such an honor to be nominated with so many of my friends — I am truly grateful to the Academy for recognizing the hard work of my entire staff. It is always a group effort and any day I can order celebratory cake to be delivered to the office is a good day. See you in L.A.!”

Who Is America? (Outstanding Variety Sketch Series)

Sacha Baron Cohen (creator)

“Thank you to the Emmys for the nominations for Who Is America?. It was a bare-bones production — I went out into the heartland of this country armed only with a camera crew, a makeup kit and my trusted pedophile detector.

“I want to thank my crack team of researchers told to uncover bigotry, racism and hate in the U.S. That took them about 30 seconds… they just started following the President.

“While I am flattered at these nods, it is a shame that my co-stars were not recognized. Particularly Dick Cheney, who I had hoped would come across on camera as someone who’d gleefully sent hundreds of thousands to their pointless death — and boy did he deliver. I’ve played some lunatics in my time, but the look of vacuous evil in his eyes as he autographed a waterboard kit, would put Daniel Day-Lewis to shame.

“There’s one more person I need to thank even though she didn’t appear in the final project, Sarah Palin. Sarah, if you are out there, and you are WAY out there, please know the last time unseen footage generated as much interest, was when Donald Trump visited a Moscow hotel room.”

Thank you to the EMMYs for the nominations

for Who Is America. It was a bare-bones production – I went out into the heartland of this country armed only with a camera crew, a makeup kit and my trusted pedophile detector. — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) July 16, 2019

At Home With Amy Sedaris (Outstanding Variety Sketch Series)

Amy Sedaris (executive producer and host)

“It’s always nice to be invited to a party! Thanks so much to the Television Academy for nominating us again and everyone at truTV, the writers, cast and crew for making our show possible. I must admit this year’s Emmy nomination is slightly bittersweet — I had my eye on hosting.”

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette (Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded))

Hannah Gadsby (writer/star)

“I am so grateful for the Television Academy’s warm embrace* of Nanette. (*entirely consensual, to be sure) What an honor to be nominated.”

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded))

Wanda Sykes (writer/star)

“When I found out that I got two Emmy nominations, I was with my family on a packed train in France for three hours and the AC was not working. This by far was the coolest news I’ve ever received. Thank you Netflix, the TV Academy, Push It Productions, and to everyone who voted. And you will be hearing more about this train ride in my next special.”

Rent: Live (Outstanding Variety Special (Live))

Marc Platt, Adam Siegel and Julie Larson (executive producers)

“We are grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing Rent among its Emmy nominations this morning. It was a joyous experience gathering together members of the original Broadway creative team with our talented young cast in presenting this beloved musical to a wider audience, and we congratulate the entire team for their stellar work.”

Conan (Outstanding Interactive Program)

Conan O’Brien (Executive Producer and Host)

“I have an excellent staff and I’m very happy to see them recognized with three Emmy nominations. Next stop: the Latin Grammys.”

BoJack Horseman (Outstanding Animated Program)

Raphael Bob-Waksberg (creator)

“What an honor! It has always been my dream to have my quote included in a roundup of Emmy nominee reactions in an entertainment industry press outlet such as this one!”

Top Chef (Outstanding Competition Program)

Padma Lakshmi (host and hudge)

“Thank you to the Television Academy for our 13th consecutive Emmy nomination for Top Chef. It’s an incredible honor to be recognized and I am so proud of our Top Chef crew. Here’s to lucky 13.”

Gail Simmons (judge)

“Who said it’s 13 is an unlucky number? Overjoyed and so appreciative of our 13th consecutive Emmy nomination. It never gets old, and I’m so thrilled to be part of the team who gets to make this outstanding show!”

Tom Colicchio (judge)

“It’s always nice to be recognized for the hard work the entire team does and this season of Top Chef in Kentucky was no exception. Congratulations to everyone for their hard work resulting in our 13th consecutive Emmy nomination!”

Graham Elliot (judge)

“Congratulations to Bravo, Magical Elves and the entire Top Chef family on their 13th straight Emmy nomination. I’ve been blessed to work alongside Tom, Gail and Padma for the last 3 seasons, experiencing firsthand the cuisine of some of the best chefs hailing from all corners of this great country. I’m humbled and honored to consider them friends and to be part of the team.”

Nilou Motamed (judge)

“Absolutely thrilled to have been part of this phenomenal season, and over the moon about our Emmy nod — here’s to lucky number 13!”

Queer Eye (Outstanding Structured Reality Program)

Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France (hosts)

GROUP HUGGIES! 🤗🤗 We’re honored to be nominated for 6 #Emmys this year including Outstanding Structured Reality Program. ✨💖 pic.twitter.com/VPyue66HDZ — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) July 16, 2019

Billy On The Street (Outstanding Short Form Variety Series)

Billy Eichner (creator and host)

BILLY ON THE STREET just got its 4th Emmy nomination!!! This time for Best Short Form Variety Series. So proud!!! WHAT A WEEK!!!! pic.twitter.com/hItoCd8SYZ — billy eichner (@billyeichner) July 16, 2019

Gay of Thrones (Outstanding Short Form Variety Series)

Jonathan Van Ness (creator and host)

Chef’s Table (Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series)

David Gelb (creator)

“It’s a huge honor to be nominated amongst such great company, and we are thrilled to see Chef’s Table continue to receive recognition as the show has evolved over the years. We are beyond grateful — to Netflix for believing in us, and to our chefs for sharing their lives with us and the world.”

Hostile Planet (Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series)

Bear Grylls (executive producer and host)

“Its been so inspiring to be part of Hostile Planet, a series unlike any other that I’ve been involved in before. There’s no doubt that it shines new light on how unforgiving and challenging life can be for animals at the toughest of times. I’m incredibly grateful to the Television Academy for honoring my role in this groundbreaking series and to National Geographic for the privilege of being able to guide viewers through these powerful, and at times shocking stories of survival.”

Our Planet (Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Series)

Alastair Fothergill and Keith Scholey (producers)

“What an honour to be nominated by the Academy! For all us on the team at Silverback Films and all of the creatures of Our Planet, this is a wonderful moment. We hope this series serves as a reminder that we can keep living on this planet, but we must act now. To quote David Attenborough, ‘What we do in the next 20 years will determine the future for all life on Earth.’”

Somebody Feed Phil (Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program)

Phil Rosenthal (executive producer and host)

“I’m thrilled for our team who work so hard trying to make me look sexy. The best thing about this is that hopefully I get to keep working with my friends, my family, meeting new families around the world, and eating all their food.”

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (Outstanding Informational Series or Special)

Leah Remini (executive producer and subject)

“Thank you so much to the Television Academy for this honor, and for once again continuing to recognize our show. This wouldn’t be possible without A&E and our amazing crew and producers. As a result of making this show, they get harassed, stalked and slandered every day for giving a platform to Scientology’s victims. We are grateful to be given the opportunity to share a project with the world that gives a voice to the victims of an abusive cult. Thank you for this recognition and for your support for those who bravely speak out and are continually attacked by Scientology for doing so.”

So You Think You Can Dance

Travis Wall (Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming)

“I just can’t believe the news today. This is my 9th nomination, but today I cried more than I ever have before. So You Think You Can Dance has changed my life. Last summer I went through a breakup on national television and the work I did on the show was how I got through it. I wanted to do one of the pieces for years but the timing wasn’t perfect until last summer. To be recognized for such an important statement on gender, equality, and LGBTQ issues is a tremendous blessing. I’m forever grateful to this show for giving me a platform to express myself!”

The Flood

Angela Bassett (Outstanding Narration)

“I am deeply honored to receive this Emmy nomination for such an important project. I truly hope it will bring more much-needed attention to this rarely seen kingdom of resilient, beautiful animals in a way that inspires everyone to help protect it for years to come.”

Free Solo

Chai Vasarhelyi (Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program)

“We are so happy to see everyone who worked on this film recognized — from our spectacular cinematography team, editing, score and sound. It’s amazing to have our peers celebrate them as we do. We’re very honored to be recognized for directing in such an important and competitive year in non-fiction filmmaking.”

Jimmy Chin (Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program)

“We are truly honored as a team for this nomination after years of planning and collective effort to capture and witness Alex’s remarkable achievement.”

