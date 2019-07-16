Costar Competition: 2019 Emmy nominees up against their castmates

Sometimes your costar is your biggest competition.

The Emmys announced the full list of 2019 nominees on Tuesday morning, and more than one category features a coworker match-up. In other words, people from the same series are competing for an award. Some of the most notable match-ups include This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown both getting nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, Killing Eve stars Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh going head-to-head for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and of course, the Game of Thrones of it all. Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Peter Dinklage were all nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Gwendoline Christie were all nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO; Robert Viglasky/BBCAmerica

For more match-ups, including a little husband-wife competition for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Daniel Palladino and Amy Sherman-Palladino, see below:

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag‘s Olivia Colman versus Sian Clifford

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Marin Hinkle versus Alex Borstein

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Rufus Sewell versus Luke Kirby

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Fleabag‘s Fiona Shaw versus Kristin Scott Thomas

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Barry‘s Alec Berg versus Bill Hader

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s Daniel Palladino versus Amy Sherman-Palladino

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

This Is Us‘ Milo Ventimiglia versus Sterling K. Brown

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Killing Eve‘s Jodie Comer versus Sandra Oh

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul‘s Jonathan Banks versus Giancarlo Esposito

Game of Thrones‘ Alfie Allen versus Nikolaj Coster-Waldau versus Peter Dinklage

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Game of Thrones‘ Lena Headey versus Sophie Turner versus Maisie Williams versus Gwendoline Christie

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

This Is Us‘ Michael Angarano versus Ron Cephas Jones

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss versus David Nutter versus Miguel Sapochnik

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

When They See Us‘ Aunjanue Ellis versus Niecy Nash

Related content: