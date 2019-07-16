Good for you, Jodie Comer! Welcome to the party, Pose!

Lots of newbies entered the 71st annual Emmy race this season, which was dominated by HBO and Game of Thrones (take that, you finale naysayers!) Here’s a breakdown of the most significant nominations — and who finally got an invitation to the party:

HBO, 137 nominations

Netflix, 117 nominations

NBC, 58 nominations

Game of Thrones, 32 nominations, the most for any program in a single season (beating a 25-year standing record set by NYPD Blue)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, 20 nominations

Chernobyl, 19 nominations

Saturday Night Live, 18 nominations

Barry, Fosse/Verdon, 17 nominations

When They See Us, 16 nominations

Of this year’s eight nominees for Outstanding Drama, five were new to the category: Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Ozark, Pose, and Succession.

Of this year’s seven competitors in the Outstanding Comedy category, four were new: Fleabag, The Good Place, Schitt’s Creek, and Russian Doll

Emilia Clarke, Mandy Moore, Jodie Comer, and Laura Linney received their first nominations in the Lead Actress in a Drama Series category

Kit Harington and Billy Porter are new to Lead Actor in a Drama Series category

Michael Douglas and Eugene Levy are new to the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series category

Natasha Lyonne, Catherine O’Hara, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge are new to the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Look at all of the first-time nominees!: Amy Adams, Anthony Carrigan, Gwendoline Christie, Sian Clifford, Paul Dano, Benicio del Toro, Hugh Grant, Michael McKean, Kumail Nanjiani, Chris O’Dowd, Rosamund Pike, Sam Rockwell, Kristin Scott Thomas, Rufus Sewell, Stellan Skarsgård, Sophie Turner, Emily Watson, and Michelle Williams.

And finally, the number we all truly care about: 24,000 people are eligible to vote for the Emmys.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air live coast to coast from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22. It will air on Fox.

