Emmy nominations biggest snubs and surprises

Can you believe this: Defying all the predictions, Julia Roberts didn’t receive an Emmy nomination for Amazon’s Homecoming.

And Richard Madden — who won the Golden Globe for Netflix’s Bodyguard — yet was left out of the lead actor category.

And The Big Bang Theory was totally shunned for its final season in all the major categories (including Jim Parsons, who has won four times previously).

The full list of nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards are out, and as usual there were some huge snubs and genuine surprises in the lot.

Other snubs include George Clooney, who was expected to get nominated for Hulu’s Catch-22.

And Ian McShane, who was ignored for HBO’s Deadwood (though the film itself was nominated for best movie).

Jim Carrey, too, who was thought to likely receive his first Emmy nomination for his dramatic turn in Showtime’s Kidding.

And what about Emma Stone, who was expected to pick up a nod for Netflix’s Maniac?

Same for Sarah Paulson, who might have been nominated for FX’s American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Or Connie Britton for Bravo’s Dirty John.

Plus comedies like Netflix’s GLOW, FX’s Better Things, and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, which were predicted to get nominated for best comedy series. (Same goes for Better Things star Pamela Adlon, who missed out in the lead actress in a comedy category).

The list goes on: Christine Baranski was snubbed for CBS All Access’ The Good Fight (and The Good Fight wasn’t nominated in the series category either).

One perpetual (and bewildering) snub: Rhea Seahorn from AMC’s Better Call Saul, a drama that otherwise racked up several nominations.

In the late-night category, NBC hosts Seth Meyers (who was expected to get a nomination) was left out, as was Jimmy Fallon (who was not).

HBO’s True Detective season 3 was snubbed from the limited series category, as was stand-out costar Stephen Dorff (but at least star Mahershala Ali got in).

Also, Leslie Jones didn’t get in this year for Saturday Night Live (though Kate McKinnon did).

And another: Susan Kelechi Watson was considered an odds-on favorite to get a nom for NBC’s This Is Us (but Mandy Moore did get in this year).

Decidedly not snubbed: The most recent seasons of Stranger Things, Big Little Lies, or The Handmaid’s Tale, as none were eligible due to how late in the year they aired.

On the surprise side, the biggest was that nine actors from Game of Thrones were nominated, which exceeded even the most optimistic of predictions.

Another surprise: Pretty much every major cast member of HBO’s Barry was nominated: Bill Hader, Stephen Root, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, and Sarah Goldberg.

Also: So much love for Amazon’s Fleabag, which not only landed its first comedy series nod, but also picked up nominations for creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge (for acting and for writing) and actors Olivia Colman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Sian Clifford, and Fiona Shaw (who is also nominated in another category for BBC America’s Killing Eve).

Here’s one more: Robin Wright for Netflix’s House of Cards, who some thought might not get nominated after the Kevin Spacey scandal caused interest in the show to decline.

Related content: