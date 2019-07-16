Alfie Allen scored his first Emmy nomination Tuesday morning, for his tortured final season performance as Theon Greyjoy on HBO’s Game of Thrones.

The actor — who has been characteristically silent about his performance in recent months — spoke to EW about landing the nomination and some of his final season moments.

“I wasn’t expecting [the nomination], it’s incredible. There are a lot of actors I admire in that category, just to be there is amazing, just came home now with my dog and letting it sink in,” Allen said. “It’s just an honor, man, it’s just amazing.”

Allen is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series along with his GoT costars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and former winner Peter Dinklage, plus Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Michael Kelly (House of Cards), and Chris Sullivan (This Is Us).

When asked if it’s vindicating at all for a final season that was so controversial to receive a record 32 Emmy nominations, Allen said, “I don’t really see the controversy. It was a great rounding-up of familiar relationships at the core of it.”

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

We also asked Allen about his final moments on the show, in which Theon sacrifices himself to buy Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) a bit more time as the Night King closes in.

“It was great as I got to do it with Isaac, who I did my first scene ever with on Thrones, really,” Allen said. “I remember coming around Bran’s bed in the first season — we shot episode 3 before the first — then I ended it with him. [Theon] has gone through that whole journey and come around, so the redemption was great. And to do it in the Godswood as well, it’s such a symbolic place for Game of Thrones. I loved it.”

As for fans who wondered if Theon might have had a future with Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) given their cozy pre-battle soup-sipping scene, Allen laughed.

“I didn’t even know that was being spoken about!” he said. “It was probably just the soup. The soup was great, we were probably just into the soup.”

