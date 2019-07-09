The Awardist podcast: Is this Kit Harington's year?

Image zoom Ron Batzdorff/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Helen Sloan/HBO; JoJo Whilden/FX

The Primetime Emmy nominations are just a week away, and it’s almost impossible to say which of the acting categories are the most competitive in this jam-packed TV year. This week on EW’s The Awardist podcast, Lynette Rice, Henry Goldblatt, and I break down two key categories: Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama.

Even though its final season got some mixed reviews, Game of Thrones is poised to dominate in multiple categories — which is good news for the man behind Jon Snow, Kit Harington, who’s competing in the lead actor category this year. “He probably had more screen time than any other actor on Game of Thrones this year,” says Goldblatt. “He’s the heart and soul of the show.”

Our other picks in the Lead Actor category include: Bodyguard star (and Game of Thrones alum) Richard Madden (he plays a “broken personal security man who you want to both root for and just give a big old hug to,” says Rice), Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk, This Is Us favorite Sterling K. Brown, and Pose’s leading man Billy Porter.

You can listen to the full podcast below, featuring our picks for Supporting Actor as well as Emmy trivia and some surprising past snubs in this category, and you can also listen and subscribe to The Awardist at Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Radio.com, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Emmy nominations will be announced at 11:30 a.m. ET on July 16. The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox.

Related articles: