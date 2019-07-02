The Awardist podcast: Why Killing Eve's Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer shouldn't share a category

Image zoom Gareth Gatrell/BBCAmerica; Helen Sloan/HBO; Patrick Harbron/CBS; Amazon Studios

This week on EW’s The Awardist podcast, TV critic Kristen Baldwin, former Editor-in-Chief Henry Goldblatt, and I dissect Emmy’s Outstanding Actress in a Drama category and why a certain pair of women don’t deserve to compete against one another for the trophy.

It’s typically anyone’s to win: only 17 women have won this award more than once in the 69 years of the Emmys. And the broadcast networks have had more success in this category than other platforms (think Viola Davis in 2015 and Julianna Margulies in 2011).

Until now: critically-beloved shows like Killing Eve on BBC America and Homecoming on Amazon Prime will certainly dominate the category. But is it really fair to ask Eve’s Jodie Comer to compete against her costar Sandra Oh, who now has a Golden Globe in her pocket for playing the title role of the suspenseful hit? We argue the pros and cons, plus make a case for why Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke — despite those mixed reviews for the final season — deserves a spot among the nominees.

Emmy nominations will be announced at 11:30 a.m. ET on July 16. The 71st Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox.

