Four-time Emmy nominee Connie Britton is known for playing strong women — would you want to face off with the no-nonsense Tami Taylor (Friday Night Lights) or country music superstar Rayna James (Nashville)? — and her role in Bravo’s hit limited series Dirty John was no exception. Based on the hit true-crime podcast of the same name, the series centered on Debra Newell (Britton), a successful interior designer in Newport Beach, California who falls for a dreamy doctor named John (Eric Bana) — who soon enough reveals himself to be a nightmare.

Speaking with EW’s The Awardist podcast, Britton says what intrigued her about the role was exploring the true story of a savvy businesswoman who nonetheless fell prey to a dangerous con man. “This crazy story really happened, and the thing is, it’s not that crazy,” she explains. “The thing is, powerful, strong, intelligent, dynamic women get into relationships where they are harassed, where they are abused, where they controlled in ways that they shouldn’t be. I really found it a fascinating exploration to see what it is in our female baseline that allows this to happen.”

Though Britton is single — something Julia Roberts has tried to help her out within the past — the actress says shooting Dirty John did not make her think twice about online dating… because it’s already on the “Oh hell no” list. “I’ve never considered online dating as something I would do, even though I’ve got lots of friends who’ve done it very successfully. But I’m so old school, all the world of this getting to know people on the internet, that’s just beyond my comprehension.”

To hear more from Britton — including what she’s looking for in her next TV project — listen below. You can also listen and subscribe to The Awardist podcast at Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Radio.com, or wherever you get your podcasts.

