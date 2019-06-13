The Awardist podcast: Queer Eye's Fab Five on how their hosting style has changed    

Image zoom Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Queer Eye type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Reality

Netflix’s Queer Eye premiered just 16 months ago, but for the hosts — Tan France, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Antoni Peroski — a lot has changed in that short period. The Fab Five sat down with Entertainment Weekly editor-in-chief Henry Goldblatt at Raleigh Studios in Hollywood for a wide-ranging conversation about the Emmy-winning reality series — from the weeks of pre-production prep that the hosts do before meeting each episode’s “hero,” to some of their favorite transformational moments they’ve witnessed.

The guys also reflected on how they’ve grown more comfortable as on-camera hosts over the past three seasons. “I think that I definitely have, like, learned to not talk so much,” noted grooming expert Van Ness, prompting a teasing “Hmmmm…” from his co-hosts. “I was a little more comfortable on camera at the beginning than [you guys], so now you guys are so talkative and so chatty, so now it’s about… learning to let you guys shine, and learning to let you guys have your moments.”

Culture expert Brown went on to thank Van Ness for helping him feel more confident during filming: “You’ve given me the courage in my hosting skills to be more funny and to try new things.” Food and wine expert Porowski says that Brown is, in fact, “ten times funnier” now than he was when the show started. Joked design expert Berk, “Do you remember season one? He wasn’t funny!”

To hear more from the Fab Five — including a very heated discussion over which of them is the worst driver! — listen below. You can also listen and subscribe to The Awardist podcast at Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Radio.com, or wherever you get your podcasts.

