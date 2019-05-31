All your favorite shows that won't compete for Emmys this year

Emmy season is upon us, and while fans can probably expect to see some of their favorite shows — Game of Thrones! Veep! — represented once again, there are a number of past winners that aren’t eligible for this year’s awards.

In order to be eligible for the 2019 Emmy Awards, a show needs to have aired at least its first episode between June 1, 2018, and May 31, 2019. Voting for nominations begins June 10 and ends June 24, with nominations set to be announced July 16.

This knocks out Stranger Things, which was up for Best Drama Series at last year’s Emmys, in addition to numerous other honors. The highly anticipated third season of the hit Netflix series doesn’t arrive until July 4, well after the deadline.

Big Little Lies, which racked up an impressive 16 nominations and eight wins with its first season, also won’t make an appearance on nomination morning. The show is scheduled to air its second season starting June 9, presumably to make room this year for HBO’s other awards darling, Game of Thrones.

Hulu’s dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale, which comes back for a third season starting June 5, won’t see its new season among the nominees either. However, because some of its final season 2 episodes aired just after the 2018 Emmys’ eligibility deadline closed, Hulu is submitting those episodes for consideration in categories such as writing, directing, guest actor, guest actress, single-camera cinematography, and production design, so it could still show up as a nominee there. Sneaky, sneaky.

Black Mirror, which has won a total of six Emmys throughout its run, returns for its fifth season June 5 as well, making it ineligible. However, its interactive standalone Bandersnatch, which aired in December 2018, can contend for Emmys this year.

On the flip side, shows such as Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black and GLOW and FX’s Pose all just barely missed the cutoff for last year’s awards, and therefore have older seasons vying for Emmys just as their newest seasons are airing. (Pose is coming back June 11, while Orange returns for its final season June 26, and GLOW returns Aug. 9.)

And fans of last year’s Best Drama contenders The Crown and Westworld, or Best Comedy nominees Atlanta, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Silicon Valley, fret not — although those series didn’t air episodes within this year’s window, they’re all set to return in the near (if undetermined) future.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Fox on Sept. 22.

