Daytime Emmys 2019: And the winners are...

The Young and the Restless, Valerie Bertinelli and Alex Trebek were the big winners at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmys, held Sunday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, CA. The ceremony no longer airs on television so The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences streamed the ceremony via Twitter and Facebook.
“Kristoff, this is for you baby!” yelled presenter Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.) before announcing that his old sudser The Young and the Restless was the recipient of the Outstanding Drama Series. Moore was referring to the late Kristoff St. John, the beloved Y&R actor who died in February. The actor’s passing played heavily throughout the Emmy ceremony — if not during the in memoriam segment, then whenever his former co-stars took the stage to give away an Emmy.
Before presenting the final award of the night, Moore quoted Y&R actor Bryton James by saying St. John “was the Denzel of daytime TV.” His comment was met with a massive round of applause.
Here were the night’s big winners:
Lifetime Achievement Award
Judy Sheindlin
Outstanding Drama Series
The Young and the Restless
Outstanding Daytime Digital Series
After Forever
Outstanding Game Show
Family Feud
Outstanding Entertainment News Program
Daily Mail TV
Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court
Outstanding Morning Program
CBS Sunday Morning
Outstanding Informative Talk Show
Rachael Ray
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Outstanding Culinary Program
Valerie’s Home Cooking
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (The Bold and the Beautiful)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Maurice Benard (General Hospital)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Vernee Watson (General Hospital)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Max Gail (General Hospital)
Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series
Hayley Erin (General Hospital)
Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series
Kyler Pettis (Days of Our Lives)
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Patricia Bethune (General Hospital)
Outstanding Culinary Host
Valerie Bertinelli
Outstanding Game Show Host
Alex Trebek
Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host
Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford
Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live!
