Daytime Emmys 2019: And the winners are...

The Young and the Restless, Valerie Bertinelli and Alex Trebek were the big winners at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmys, held Sunday at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, CA. The ceremony no longer airs on television so The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences streamed the ceremony via Twitter and Facebook.

“Kristoff, this is for you baby!” yelled presenter Shemar Moore (S.W.A.T.) before announcing that his old sudser The Young and the Restless was the recipient of the Outstanding Drama Series. Moore was referring to the late Kristoff St. John, the beloved Y&R actor who died in February. The actor’s passing played heavily throughout the Emmy ceremony — if not during the in memoriam segment, then whenever his former co-stars took the stage to give away an Emmy.

Before presenting the final award of the night, Moore quoted Y&R actor Bryton James by saying St. John “was the Denzel of daytime TV.” His comment was met with a massive round of applause.

Here were the night’s big winners:

Lifetime Achievement Award

Judy Sheindlin

Outstanding Drama Series

The Young and the Restless

Outstanding Daytime Digital Series

After Forever

Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud

Outstanding Entertainment News Program

Daily Mail TV

Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court

Outstanding Morning Program

CBS Sunday Morning

Outstanding Informative Talk Show

Rachael Ray

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Outstanding Culinary Program

Valerie’s Home Cooking

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (The Bold and the Beautiful)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Maurice Benard (General Hospital)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Vernee Watson (General Hospital)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Max Gail (General Hospital)

Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series

Hayley Erin (General Hospital)

Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

Kyler Pettis (Days of Our Lives)

Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series

Patricia Bethune (General Hospital)

Outstanding Culinary Host

Valerie Bertinelli

Outstanding Game Show Host

Alex Trebek

Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host

Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford

Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live!