Amy Poehler is the surprise presenter for Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Winner Judge Sheindlin

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Judy Sheindlin got two big prizes at the 46th Annual Daytime Emmys Sunday — a lifetime achievement award and Amy Poehler as a presenter.

The Parks and Recreation star wowed the crowd by taking the stage to give the host of Judge Judy one of the biggest awards of the night. Even the emcees — Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood — revealed how they managed to keep the secret that Poehler was not only a big fan of Sheindlin but asked to give her the award.

“Thanks for letting me crash your party!” Poehler exclaimed as she took the stage. The actress then got serious about the impact of Sheindlin. “We all watch because we know maybe just once something will turn out fair, we know two people with a problem will come together and work it out in front of a woman who takes them and her job very seriously … She is the Jewish mother that we all want.”

Dressed in a tuxedo and with her hair pulled back in a ponytail, Sheindlin called Poehler a “mensch” before proudly waxing on about her full life, her wonderful family and her “husband of four-plus decades who still turns me on.”

“I have a profession that’s always been my passion,” said Sheindlin. “And tonight, I have this lovely honor which says I’ve done my job well … Life has a beginning, a middle and an end. As most of us, I don’t remember the very beginning, I’m having an absolute blast in the middle, and if my luck holds, I won’t be around for the end.”