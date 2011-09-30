EWwy winner Courteney Cox would like to kiss EW's...ewe

By Annie Barrett
Updated August 03, 2020 at 06:44 PM EDT
Advertisement

Cougar Town

type
  • TV Show
network
  • ABC

Well this is a delightful way to kick off a weekend. I’m suddenly more ready than ever to pound some grape!

Thrilled to be the esteemed recipient of a trophy in the shape of a ewe after winning the Lead Comedy Actress category of the 2011 EWwy Awards — EW.com’s annual celebration of the television performers and series (for comedy and drama) that you readers said deserved Emmy nods — Cougar Town star Courteney Cox leans in for a smooch (in a pose strikingly similar to the way Jules Cobb performs damage control on an oversize glass of red)….

“I’m not kissing your butt,” she claims. “But Thank You so much EW!!!!!”

Invisible opera gloves to you, Courteney!

Cougar Town‘s midseason premiere can’t come soon enough.

EWwys 2011: Meet your 10 winners!

To see all of this year’s nominees, flip through our photo galleries for the Comedy and Drama categories.

Read more:

The 2011 EWwy Winners: Matt Czuchry thanks his fans!

Episode Recaps

Cougar Town

Courteney Cox stars in Bill Lawrence’s ensemble comedy
type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 2
rating
status
  • Pending
network
  • ABC

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com