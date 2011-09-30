EWwy winner Courteney Cox would like to kiss EW's...ewe

Cougar Town type TV Show network ABC

Well this is a delightful way to kick off a weekend. I’m suddenly more ready than ever to pound some grape!

Thrilled to be the esteemed recipient of a trophy in the shape of a ewe after winning the Lead Comedy Actress category of the 2011 EWwy Awards — EW.com’s annual celebration of the television performers and series (for comedy and drama) that you readers said deserved Emmy nods — Cougar Town star Courteney Cox leans in for a smooch (in a pose strikingly similar to the way Jules Cobb performs damage control on an oversize glass of red)….

“I’m not kissing your butt,” she claims. “But Thank You so much EW!!!!!”

Invisible opera gloves to you, Courteney!

Cougar Town‘s midseason premiere can’t come soon enough.

To see all of this year’s nominees, flip through our photo galleries for the Comedy and Drama categories.

Read more: